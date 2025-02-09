Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2025: Live updates and more
What to know about Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
- The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are going head-to-head today in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
- The Super Bowl is a rematch of the big game from two years ago, where the Chiefs beat the Eagles, 38-35, late in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII.
- The Eagles are looking to prevent the Chiefs from becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowl titles.
- Andy Reid, the head coach of the Chiefs, is the winningest head coach in Eagles history and called Philadelphia home for 14 seasons.
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX betting odds
The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites over the Eagles in the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook.
The over-under for the game was set at 48.5, and the Birds are -102 on the moneyline.
Andy Reid faces his former team again
Andy Reid is the winningest coach in Eagles franchise history. He called Philadelphia home for 14 seasons and led one of the most successful eras of the franchise, but he wasn't able to get over the hump and win the Super Bowl.
Reid's Eagles teams won five NFC championships and one Super Bowl, but they lost to the Patriots in 2004. During his time in Philadelphia, Reid went 130-93-1.
Sunday's Super Bowl rematch will be the second time Reid will face the Eagles in the big game after beating Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles huddle before Super Bowl
Who is performing during the Super Bowl halftime show?
Rapper and Grammy-award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar will perform for the second time at a Super Bowl but will headline his first. Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.
The NFL also announced that SZA will perform with him during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.
Eagles players arrive for Super Bowl
Hours before kickoff of the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles arrived to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
What happened in the last Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl?
In Super Bowl LVII, multiple big plays doomed the Birds in their 38-35 loss against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
The biggest play was likely the controversial defensive holding on Eagles cornerback James Bradberrry after he grabbed the jersey of Chiefs wideout Juju Smith-Schuster's jersey.
The call allowed the Chiefs to get a fresh set of downs, drain the clock and boot in the game-winning field goal.
Super Bowl photos at Caesars Superdome
Photos from inside and outside Caesars Superdome before the Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs.
Eagles, Chiefs inactives for Super Bowl LIX
Defensive end Bryce Huff, who the Eagles signed to a big contract in the offseason, will be a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl.
Tanner McKee will be the third emergency quarterback.
Brandon Graham, the longest-tenured Eagle, is officially active in what could be the final game of his career.
Ray Didinger's keys to Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
Pro Football Hall of Fame sportswriter Ray Didinger joined "Gallen Questions" to preview the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch.
Didinger said the Eagles containing Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be one of the many keys to winning the game for Philadelphia.
Eagles Super Bowl history
Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs will be Philadelphia's fifth time in the big game. They were in the Super Bowl two years ago when they lost to the Chiefs in 2023.
The Birds won their first big game in franchise history in 2018 in Super Bowl LII when Nick Foles caught lightning in a bottle and went on a magical run to take down Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, 41-33.
Before that, the Eagles were in the Super Bowl in 2005 and 1981 but lost both times.
How to watch Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
The Eagles and Chiefs will face each other in the Super Bowl starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.
Birds fans can also stream the big game through the league's video streaming subscription service – NFL+.
Merrill Reese and Mike Quick will call the game on SportsRadio 94WIP.