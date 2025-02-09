Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs: What to know about Super Bowl LIX rematch

Inside the Hunt: A look at the Philadelphia Eagles' journey to Super Bowl LIX

Back in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagles were trailing in the fourth quarter and on the verge of starting the season 1-2. Then Saquon Barkley happened.

Barkley put his cape on and dashed 65 yards for the first of many long touchdown runs of the 2024 season as the Eagles pulled away with a win.

Now, the Birds return to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the biggest game of the season. In a rematch of two years ago, the Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Here's what to know before kickoff.

How to watch Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX

The Eagles and Chiefs will face each other in the Super Bowl starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.

Birds fans can also stream the big game through the league's video streaming subscription service – NFL+.

Merrill Reese and Mike Quick will call the game on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Eagles Super Bowl LIX injury report

Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham was officially activated from injured reserve on Saturday before the big game. He was coming back from a torn triceps injury that he initially believed would end his season. Graham, who was listed as questionable on Friday, practiced with the team all week leading up to Super Bowl LIX.

Offensive lineman Nick Gates and tight end C.J. Uzomah are also questionable. Neither plays a significant role.

Wide receiver Britain Covey is the only Eagle listed as out. No other Eagles have a designation for the Super Bowl.

All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter dealt with an illness last week, but he was a full participant in Thursday and Friday's practices after being limited on Wednesday.

Wideout DeVonta Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury and was listed as limited in practice all week before the big game.

Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch

Sunday's game between the Eagles and Chiefs will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which took place two years ago in Arizona.

The Birds fell to the Chiefs, 38-35, in that game despite a historic performance from Jalen Hurts. The Chiefs kicked a field goal in the final minute of the game to give them a lead after a holding call on cornerback James Bradberry.

Eagles Super Bowl history

Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs will be Philadelphia's fifth time in the big game.

The Birds won their first big game in franchise history in 2018 in Super Bowl LII when Nick Foles caught lightning in a bottle and went on a magical run to take down Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, 41-33.

Before that, the Eagles were in the Super Bowl in 2005 but lost to Brady, Belichick and the Patriots.

Philadelphia's first appearance came in 1981 when the team faced the then-Oakland Raiders and lost 27-10.

While the Eagles have just one Super Bowl in franchise history, the Birds have won the NFL championship three times — 1948, 1949 and 1960.

Andy Reid faces his former team again

Andy Reid is the winningest coach in Eagles franchise history. He called Philadelphia home for 14 seasons and led one of the most successful eras of the franchise, but he wasn't able to get over the hump and win the Super Bowl.

Reid's Eagles teams won five NFC championships and one Super Bowl, but they lost to the Patriots in 2004. During his time in Philadelphia, Reid went 130-93-1.

Sunday's Super Bowl rematch will be the second time Reid will face the Eagles in the big game after beating Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.

Since leaving Philadelphia, Reid has won three Super Bowls, including the last two. Now, his former team stands in the way of him and the Chiefs pulling off a historic three-peat.

Ray Didinger's keys to Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX

Pro Football Hall of Fame sportswriter Ray Didinger joined "Gallen Questions" to preview the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch.

Didinger said how Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio prepares to slow down Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and how Hurts handles defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's blitz calls will determine whether Philadelphia has another parade on Broad Street.

Who is performing during the Super Bowl halftime show?



Rapper and Grammy-award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar will perform for the second time at a Super Bowl but will headline his first. Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

The NFL also announced that SZA will perform with him during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX betting odds

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites over the Eagles in the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over-under for the game was set at 48.5, and the Birds are -102 on the moneyline.

Potential road closures in Philadelphia on Sunday

According to the city, road closures, including side streets, could occur Sunday morning along South Broad Street from Lombard to Chestnut streets.

Additional closures could be implemented near City Hall and in Center City between 12th and 16th streets, Spring Garden Street, Lombard Street, and the I-676 ramp at Broad, east and west.

The city released maps of possible road closures for Super Bowl Sunday night.