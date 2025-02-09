Winter weather in Philadelphia this week: Quiet Monday, tracking multiple rounds of snow, sleet and rain

Multiple rounds of winter weather on the way to Philadelphia region

Get ready for a very busy week ahead!

Skies overnight and early Monday morning will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop into the 20's. That means everything that thawed Sunday will re-freeze into ice for Monday morning.

The week ahead will be very unsettled and winter-like with three storms rolling through our area.

Monday will be a quiet day with sun and upper 30s to low 40s.

NEXT Weather Alert Days Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Tuesday: Accumulating snow

Snow begins falling late in the afternoon and early evening. It will continue overnight and into the first part of Wednesday.

The current storm track is south of the area, placing us in all snow.

If this track remains consistent there will be a sharp cutoff in the snow as we head northwest from the Jersey Shore to the Poconos.

The heaviest totals will be south and east over the shore, far South Jersey and the southern half of Delaware. This is where more than 6 inches of snow could fall.

On either side of I-95 including Philadelphia there will be accumulating snow. The models currently project shoveling for Philadelphia, though this could change.

The EURO model has 3-6 inches and the other model, the GFS, has 2-4 inches.

For the Lehigh Valley and Poconos there will be very little snow with 1-3 inches possible.

Wednesday: Snow and wintry mix

Wednesday afternoon storm No. 1 departs.

Wednesday night storm No. 2 arrives with a wintry mix changing to rain by Thursday morning.

Little or no additional accumulation is expected with the current forecast track.

Thursday: Wintry mix to rain during the morning commute

The morning commute may be messy with snow and sleet early that rapidly changes to rain.

The rain continues through the afternoon and ends in the late evening.

More winter weather is possible Saturday. Stay with the NEXT Weather team for updates all week.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny. High 41, low 27.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for winter storm snow mix. High 37, low 24.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for winter storm mix. High 34, low 28.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain. High 44, low 33.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 37, low 26.

Saturday: Wintry mix. High 40, low 25.

Sunday: Rain and snow. High 43, low 38.

