Winter weather in Philadelphia this week: Quiet Monday, tracking multiple rounds of snow, sleet and rain
Get ready for a very busy week ahead!
Skies overnight and early Monday morning will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop into the 20's. That means everything that thawed Sunday will re-freeze into ice for Monday morning.
The week ahead will be very unsettled and winter-like with three storms rolling through our area.
Monday will be a quiet day with sun and upper 30s to low 40s.
NEXT Weather Alert Days Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
Tuesday: Accumulating snow
- Snow begins falling late in the afternoon and early evening. It will continue overnight and into the first part of Wednesday.
- The current storm track is south of the area, placing us in all snow.
- If this track remains consistent there will be a sharp cutoff in the snow as we head northwest from the Jersey Shore to the Poconos.
- The heaviest totals will be south and east over the shore, far South Jersey and the southern half of Delaware. This is where more than 6 inches of snow could fall.
- On either side of I-95 including Philadelphia there will be accumulating snow. The models currently project shoveling for Philadelphia, though this could change.
- The EURO model has 3-6 inches and the other model, the GFS, has 2-4 inches.
- For the Lehigh Valley and Poconos there will be very little snow with 1-3 inches possible.
Wednesday: Snow and wintry mix
- Wednesday afternoon storm No. 1 departs.
- Wednesday night storm No. 2 arrives with a wintry mix changing to rain by Thursday morning.
- Little or no additional accumulation is expected with the current forecast track.
Thursday: Wintry mix to rain during the morning commute
- The morning commute may be messy with snow and sleet early that rapidly changes to rain.
- The rain continues through the afternoon and ends in the late evening.
More winter weather is possible Saturday. Stay with the NEXT Weather team for updates all week.
Here's the 7-day forecast:
Monday: Partly sunny. High 41, low 27.
Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for winter storm snow mix. High 37, low 24.
Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for winter storm mix. High 34, low 28.
Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain. High 44, low 33.
Friday: Partly cloudy. High 37, low 26.
Saturday: Wintry mix. High 40, low 25.
Sunday: Rain and snow. High 43, low 38.
