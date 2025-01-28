Temple student dies after falling from pole during Philadelphia Eagles celebration

Temple student dies after falling from pole during Eagles celebration in Philadelphia

Temple student dies after falling from pole during Eagles celebration in Philadelphia

Temple student dies after falling from pole during Eagles celebration in Philadelphia

A Temple University student died after climbing and then falling from a pole in Center City while crowds were celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' win in the NFC championship Sunday night, sources said.

Tyler Sabapathy, 18, was a first-year student at Temple University's College of Public Health, the university said in a statement.

Sabapathy climbed a pole at 15th and Market streets and fell, sources told CBS News Philadelphia.

"There are no words that can make sense of it, and the entire Temple community mourns his passing. Our hearts go out to Tyler's family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved him," the university said in a statement.

A native of Toronto, Canada, Sabapathy was majoring in exercise science and sport science and was a member of the school's club gymnastics team.

Temple said in a statement students can seek help from Tuttleman Counseling Services and faculty and staff can get support 24/7 from the employee assistance program.

Philadelphia police said there were 31 citations for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse and four assaults on police with two arrests Sunday night. Other incidents include a person who shot a gun into the air and two shootings, and the front of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office was vandalized, according to police.