Eagles RB Saquon Barkley breaks Terrell Davis' regular and postseason rushing record in Super Bowl LIX

Saquon Barkley didn't get the opportunity to break Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record, but the Philadelphia Eagles running back did etch his name into the NFL record books on Super Bowl Sunday.

Barkley broke Hall of Fame RB Terrell Davis' single-season and postseason rushing record in the first half of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Barkley finished the first half with 31 yards on 12 carries.

In his first season with the Eagles, Barkley entered the 2025 Super Bowl 29 yards shy of breaking Davis' record.

Davis set the record in the 1998 season with the Denver Broncos. He ran for 2,476 yards when Denver won its second straight record. He also broke his own record, set in 1997, when he ran for 2,331 yards.

Barkley, who signed with the Eagles in free agency, delivered one of the best seasons by any running back in NFL history in his first season in Philadelphia. He broke the franchise single-season rushing record (2,005) yards and became the ninth RB in league history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards. He was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year during Super Bowl week.

In the playoffs, Barkley's dominance continued. Barkley was a major player in the Birds reaching their fifth Super Bowl — and second in three years — rushing for more than 100 yards in the first three rounds.

A home-run threat any time he touches the ball, Barkley added three more 60-plus-yard touchdown runs in the playoffs. He had two more against the Rams and busted a 60-yard TD score on the Eagles' first offensive play of their commanding 55-23 win over Washington in the NFC championship game.

Entering Super Bowl 59, Barkley ran for 442 yards with five touchdowns on 66 carries.

Sunday was Barkley's 28th birthday.