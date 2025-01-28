New Jersey school district announces 2-hour delay for morning after Eagles' Super Bowl LIX appearance

After the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, students in one New Jersey school district will have a couple extra hours to sleep in.

Officials in the Gloucester City, New Jersey school district announced a two-hour delayed opening for Feb. 10, 2025 — the Monday morning after the Super Bowl.

All district schools will be on a 2-hour delayed opening schedule on Monday, February 10th. It is a rare and special... Posted by Gloucester City High School Announcements on Monday, January 27, 2025

Super Bowl LIX starts at 6:30 p.m. With both the game and the Super Bowl halftime show — headlined this year by Kendrick Lamar, with SZA as a guest — it's very likely things won't wrap until after 10 p.m.

"It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl. We feel that it's important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with their families and still attend school & work the next day safely and well-rested," Gloucester City High School wrote on its Facebook page.

The post concluded with "have a nice evening. Go Birds."

Gloucester City is just across the river from South Philadelphia.

Philadelphia area schools had delayed openings for past Super Bowl appearance

The Gloucester City School District also had a delay the morning after Super Bowl LVII in 2023, when the Eagles also faced the Chiefs. That year, the School District of Philadelphia, Archdiocese of Philadelphia and many other districts also announced delayed openings to allow students and parents to sleep in.

Eagles fans had a long night as the city of Philadelphia toasted the Birds' NFC title game victory over the Washington Commanders with a massive party along Broad Street on Sunday. There was dancing, singing, Eagles chants and of course, a few people climbed some poles.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said Philadelphia police and emergency responders handled the crowds well, but she warned residents not to fire guns in any celebration. In a video widely shared on social media, a man could be seen firing a gun into the air multiple times as a large crowd of fans gathered at Frankford and Cottman avenues after the NFC title game win.

Should the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday?

Some groggy NFL fans have lobbied for the league to add another game to the regular season schedule, lengthening the season by one more week. Teams would then play 18 games over 19 weeks, with one week for a bye.

That extra week would make Super Bowl Sunday the day before Presidents' Day, when schools, banks and government offices are closed — a natural day off for many parents and students.

The next chance for that schedule change to happen would be when the NFL's current collective bargaining agreement expires in 2030, CBS News Boston reported.