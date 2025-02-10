DeVonta Smith joins elite club with Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl 2025 win over Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith joined an elite club after the Birds beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, Sunday in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Smith joined former NFL players Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen and Charles Woodson as the only players in history to win a Heisman Trophy and National Championship in college and a Super Bowl in the NFL.

DeVonta Smith led the Eagles in receiving in the victory. He had four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on a 46-yard score in the third quarter.

Before Smith, Woodson was the latest player to accomplish the milestone. He won the Heisman at the University of Michigan in 1997 and the National Championship that same year, and then, with the Green Bay Packers, he won Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his family in confetti after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Smith starred at the University of Alabama for four seasons before the Eagles selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Smith won two National Championships at Alabama, including one as a freshman in 2018, where he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in a win over the University of Georgia.

As a senior in the 2021 National Championship, Smith put up video game numbers in a blowout victory over Ohio State University. Fresh off winning the Heisman, Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He scored all three touchdowns before the first half.

Smith recorded 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in his senior season when he won the Heisman Trophy at Alabama. He was the first wideout to win the award since Desmond Howard did it in 1991 at Michigan.

The Super Bowl was a homecoming for Smith, who grew up in Amrite, Louisiana, which is about an hour from the Caesars Superdome.

Smith played football at Amite High Magnet High School before heading to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide.