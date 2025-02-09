Jalen Hurts named Super Bowl LIX MVP after Philadelphia Eagles roll past Kansas City Chiefs

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl LIX MVP after the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. After a heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVII in 2023, Hurts and the Birds got their revenge.

Hurts completed 17 of his 22 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception with a 119.7 quarterback rating. He also rushed for a score and recorded 72 yards on 11 carries.

Hurts now joins former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles as the only other player in franchise history to win Super Bowl MVP.

Foles won the MVP in Super Bowl LII in a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in a game where he caught the "Philly Special," which was named one of the 100 greatest plays in NFL history.

