Watch CBS News
Sports

Philadelphia Eagles CB Cooper DeJean becomes first player to score Super Bowl TD on his birthday

By Tom Ignudo, The Associated Press

/ CBS/AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean is having quite the Super Bowl. 

DeJean, who is also celebrating his 22nd birthday, made the biggest play of the first half as the Birds lead the Chiefs, 24-0 at halftime

DeJean intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes late in the second quarter and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. With the score, he became the first player to score a touchdown on his birthday in the Super Bowl. He's the second player to score a touchdown in an NFL championship game on his birthday. 

Former Eagles running back Steve Van Buren scored a touchdown on his birthday in the 1947 NFL championship game against the Chicago Cardinals, which predates the Super Bowl era. 

ap25041041712951.jpg

DeJean isn't the only Eagles player playing in the game on his birthday. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who broke Terrell Davis' regular season and postseason rushing record, is also celebrating his birthday. He turned 28 on Sunday.

DeJean and Barkley are the 15th and 16th players to appear in a Super Bowl on their birthdays, according to Sportradar. None of those players had scored a touchdown or intercepted a pass before DeJean.  

DeJean and the defense have been the story of the Super Bowl so far for the Birds. They've terrorized Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City's weapons. Zack Baun also picked off Mahomes, which set up an A.J. Brown touchdown.

The Eagles have sacked Mahomes three times, which is something they weren't able to do in Super Bowl LVII. Josh Sweat leads the way with 1.5 sacks, Milton Williams has 1 and Jalyx Hunt has a half of a sack. 

Mahomes completed 6 of his 14 passes for 33 yards, along with his two interceptions, in the first half. The Eagles limited Kansas City to 23 total yards in the first half.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.