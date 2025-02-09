When is the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade? Here's what we know.

The Philadelphia Eagles went without an NFL championship for 58 years and a Super Bowl for 51 years. The drought ended in 2018 with Super Bowl LII.

It took the Eagles just seven years to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Philadelphia dethroned another dynasty by beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday. The Birds prevented Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. In their first Super Bowl win, Philly overthrew the New England Patriots.

Hundreds of thousands of fans jammed city streets on Feb. 8, 2018, for the Eagles' first Super Bowl parade when Jason Kelce delivered an epic rant on the Art Museum steps. Kelce retired before the 2024 season, but it's a good bet he'll be part of this one, too.

Here's what we know about the 2025 Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

When is the Super Bowl parade 2025 in Philadelphia?

The city has yet to announce when the Super Bowl parade will be officially, but based on 2018, the celebration will likely be Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

Philadelphia had originally planned the 2018 parade for Wednesday, Feb. 7, but weather forced the city to move it back one day.

Winter weather is expected in the Philadelphia region this week, including on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Snow could start falling Tuesday afternoon and continue overnight into Wednesday. Another round of winter weather could arrive Wednesday evening, bringing a wintry mix.

Thursday morning could be messy, too, with snow and sleet in the early morning that changes into rain.

The Eagles hinted it will be on Friday, but they've since deleted the post on all of their social media.

In 2018, the parade began around 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia and headed north on Broad toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The official program began around 1 p.m. at the bottom of the Art Museum steps.

What is the 2025 Super Bowl parade route in Philadelphia?

While no official parade route has been announced yet, the 2018 celebration began at the sports complex and moved to the Art Museum. Seven years ago, the city released maps of the parade route and road closures, and we expect the same this year.