Who is favored to win Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles?

The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking for a historic Super Bowl "three-peat," while the Philadelphia Eagles will be seeking revenge, when the two face off on Feb. 9 in New Orleans in what will be a rematch of their Super Bowl LVII thriller just two years ago.

As defending champions, sportsbooks currently have the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites. The game is expected to be high-scoring, with an over-under of 48.5, according to sportsbooks. The two teams combined for a 73-point shootout in their first Super Bowl meeting.

The Chiefs 15-2 record this season is somewhat deceptive, eking out wins, with the team only going 8-9 against the spread, per Covers.com. The Eagles finished with a 14-3 record but went 11-6 against the spread. The Chiefs finished 11th in the NFL with a regular season point differential of plus-59, according to StatMuse, while the Eagles finished second with a point differential of plus-160.

All eyes will be on Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to see who comes out on top.

What happened in Super Bowl LVII

On Feb. 13, 2023, the Chiefs earned their third Super Bowl in franchise history in a 38-35 comeback win over the Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. Super Bowl LIX sees both quarterbacks from that game, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts, return as well as both coaches, Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni.

The Chiefs went into halftime down 24-14. But despite playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes helped the Chiefs rally, culminating in a game-winning drive that set up Harrison Butker for a 27-yard field goal. However, that final drive was also remembered for a controversial holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on a critical third down.

Eagles' last Super Bowl win

The Eagles have made four Super Bowl appearances in franchise history starting in 1981, when they lost to the Oakland Raiders.

Their only Super Bowl title came in 2018 when led by improbable backup quarterback Nick Foles, the Eagles upset Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33. That game had marked a rematch of sorts. In 2005, the Eagles, then coached by Reid, fell to the Patriots 24-21.

It's also notable that Brady will be broadcasting Sunday's game for Fox.

Do jersey colors matter?

According to CBS Sports, the teams that wore white have gone 16-4 in the last 20 Super Bowls, and have won about 64% of all 58 Super Bowls played.

Since the Eagles are the designated home team because the game will be in New Orleans, they got to pick the jersey color, CBS News Philadelphia reported. The Birds again opted for midnight green, and the Chiefs will wear white uniforms in their rematch.