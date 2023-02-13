Super Bowl LVII: Andy Reid wins big game over former team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles fought hard, but lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35, on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. There was a familiar face winning side: former longtime Eagles head coach Andy Reid.

In the victory, Reid recorded his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs in the past three years -- something he could never do with the Eagles.

Reid has now been in the Super Bowl in three of the past four seasons with Patrick Mahomes, who won Super Bowl LVII MVP after a ridiculous performance on an injured ankle.

The victory also makes Reid the 14th coach in NFL history to win two Super Bowls.

Reid ranks fifth all-time in wins. His 22 playoff wins only trail New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Most of the wins in Reid's career came in Philadelphia.

Reid was the Eagles' head coach for 14 seasons from 1999-2012. He went 130-93-1 during that time, but his teams could never get over the hump.

Reid's Eagles teams went to five NFC championships and one Super Bowl, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2005.

That loss to Brady and the Pats ripped Eagles fans' hearts out.

It's been 11 years since Reid was fired by the Eagles, but that's exactly what Reid did to the city he used to call home.

Led by Mahomes, Reid's Chiefs spoiled a historical season by the Eagles in a devastating loss for Philadelphia.