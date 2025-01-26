The Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans — game time, halftime show, tickets and more

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons.

The Birds are headed to "The Big Easy" after beating the Washington Commanders, 55-23, Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC championship game. The Eagles will face the winner of the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC championship game.

Jalen Hurts quieted any fears about his knee injury, turning in his best game in weeks. Hurts finished with four total touchdowns, scoring on two tush pushes, a 9-yard TD rush and hooking up with A.J. Brown for a passing touchdown. Hurts was 19 of 27 passing with 240 yards.

Saquon Barkley had another 100-plus-yard game for the Eagles. Barkley, an MVP finalist, finished with 114 yards on 13 carries. He scored touchdowns on his first two touches, including a 60-yard TD run on the Eagles' first drive, and added a third in the fourth quarter.

Hurts and Barkley combined for seven touchdowns.

Philadelphia forced four turnovers and sacked Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels two times.

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana.

When is Super Bowl LIX?

Super Bowl 59 will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

Who is performing during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rapper and Grammy-award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar will perform for the second time at a Super Bowl but will headline his first. Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Lamar will have at least one guest.

The NFL announced Thursday that SZA will perform with him during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

How do I get Super Bowl LIX tickets?

Tickets, well, they are not cheap.

At the time of publication, the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster was $6,495 without fees, and the most expensive was $30,500.

StubHub was slightly cheaper at $5,202 without fees. Vividseats had a listing for one ticket as cheap as $4,767.

The NFL also has Super Bowl ticket terms online.

When the Philadelphia Phillies were in the 2022 World Series, CBS News Philadelphia interviewed third-party ticket sellers for tips to avoid being scammed.

If you can't afford tickets to Super Bowl LIX, Verizon will be holding a FanFest at Lincoln Financial Field and every other NFL stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.