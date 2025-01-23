SZA to join Kendrick Lamar for 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

What to know ahead of the NFL's AFC and NFC Championship games

Rapper and Grammy-award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar will have at least one guest during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show: SZA, the NFL said Thursday.

The news was announced alongside a video of SZA splashing Lamar with a blue drink, the way a winning team might splash its coach after a game. The two will be performing at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

The announcement comes days after the release of SZA's film with actress Keke Palmer, "One of Them Days."

SZA is set to go on a 19-city North American tour with Lamar later this year that kicks off in April. The duo has collaborated on songs "30 for 30," "luther," "Gloria," "All the Stars" and "Doves in the Wind."

Lamar and SZA both have big weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. Lamar is nominated for seven Grammys this year and SZA is up for two awards.

Lamar's performance next month will mark the second time he has performed at halftime of a Super Bowl; he was featured alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige at Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why," Lamar said in a statement when he was announced as this year's headliner. "They got the right one."

Last year, headliner Usher was joined by special guests Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon and Ludacris during his halftime performance. It's not yet clear if Lamar will have any special guests this year other than SZA.

The teams playing in this year's Super Bowl will be determined on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are facing off in the NFC title game for a spot. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills, which will determine which team will make it to the Super Bowl.