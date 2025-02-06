Philadelphia public schools won't have 2-hour delay if Eagles win Super Bowl 2025

Philadelphia School District to operate on normal schedule Monday after Super Bowl 2025

Sorry, Philadelphia public school students. If the Eagles dethrone the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, there will be no schedule changes for the day after.

In a video posted to YouTube, Superintendent Tony Watlington says the School District of Philadelphia will operate on normal schedules on Monday, Feb. 10, regardless of the result of Super Bowl 2025.

Watlington's reasoning, however, reeks of superstition — certainly a normal feeling for Eagles fans.

"Having been a social students teacher and still a bit of a student of history, I want to share a little bit of history with you," Watlington said. "In 2018, when the Eagles went to Super Bowl LII and won against the New England Patriots. As I recall, we did not have a two-hour delay in the school district. The Eagles returned to the game five years later for Super Bowl LVII. That year, well, we did have a two-hour delay, and guess what? Unfortunately, the Eagles lost."

"And so, in keeping with the winning tradition, we will not have a two-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 10. Schools will operate on normal schedules. …I hope all of you enjoy the game with friends and family and cheer on our Eagles safely. And I look forward to seeing you back at school and work on Monday. Go Birds!"

On Monday, at least five districts or schools in New Jersey will operate on two-hour delays: Cumberland Regional High School, Camden County Technical School District, Gloucester City, Haddon Heights and Pennsauken.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans is scheduled for about 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.