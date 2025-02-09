How many Super Bowls have the Philadelphia Eagles won? All of Philadelphia's past wins and appearances

Inside the Hunt: A look at the Philadelphia Eagles' journey to Super Bowl LIX Inside the Hunt: A look at the Philadelphia Eagles' journey to Super Bowl LIX 19:37

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to stop the Kansas City Chiefs in their tracks as the defending Super Bowl champions seek the coveted three-peat.

The Eagles will face off against the Chiefs tonight at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl.

How many Super Bowls have the Philadelphia Eagles won?

The Philadelphia Eagles have won the Vince Lombardi Trophy once in franchise history — at the 2018 Super Bowl when they beat the New England Patriots 41-33.

How many Super Bowl appearances do the Philadelphia Eagles have?

This will be the fifth time the Eagles go to the Big Game in franchise history. Their most recent appearance was at the 2023 Super Bowl against tonight's rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Details of the Philadelphia Eagles' last Super Bowl win

The Eagles took on the New England Patriots at the 2018 Super Bowl. However, unlike their first match at the Big Game 13 years earlier, the Eagles were crowned the champions.

The Eagles went into the game after finishing the regular season 13-3. They routed the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game.

Led by quarterback Nick Foles, the Eagles were considered the underdogs but kept the defending champions at bay for most of the game.

The Eagles won the game 41-33 to earn their first NFL (pre-Super Bowl era) title since 1960.

Details of the Philadelphia Eagles' last Super Bowl appearance

The Eagles' last time to the Big Game was in 2023 when they took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Eagles led for most of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, eventual MVP Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth to open an eight-point advantage. The Eagles tied the game, however, the Chiefs had enough time to get down the field before kicker Harrison Butker booted a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left. The Chiefs won 38-35.

List of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl wins

2018: Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots

List of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl appearances

2025: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

2023: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

2018: Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots

2005: Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots

1981: Philadelphia Eagles vs Las Vegas Raiders*

*The Las Vegas Raiders in 1981 were the Oakland Raiders as they were playing in Oakland, California, until they moved in 2020.