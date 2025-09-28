What NYC's mayoral candidates are saying about Eric Adams' exit from the race

The remaining candidates in the New York City mayor's race are reacting to incumbent Eric Adams' decision Sunday to suspend his campaign and stop seeking reelection.

Other New York leaders are also weighing in on the latest twist in the city's politics.

Read their statements below.

Zohran Mamdani (D)

Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee and frontrunner, said on Adams exiting the race:

"Donald Trump and his billionaire donors might be able to determine Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo's actions but they will not dictate the results of this election."

"New York deserves better than trading in one disgraced, corrupt politician for another. On November 4th, we are going to turn the page on the politics of big money and small ideas and deliver a government every New Yorker can be proud of."

Andrew Cuomo (I)

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, said:

"The choice Mayor Adams made today was not an easy one, but I believe he is sincere in putting the well-being of New York City ahead of personal ambition. We face destructive extremist forces that would devastate our city through incompetence or ignorance, but it is not too late to stop them."

"Mayor Adams has much to be proud of in his accomplishments. Only in New York can a child raised in a tenement in Bushwick, who once worked as a squeegee boy and a mailroom clerk, rise to become mayor. Whatever differences we may have, Eric Adams' story is undeniably one of resilience, a testament to the spirit of this city."

Curtis Sliwa (R)

Daniel Kurzyna, a campaign spokesperson for Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder, said:

"Curtis Sliwa is the only candidate who can defeat Mamdani. Our team, our resources, and our funding are unmatched. Most importantly, we have the best solutions to help working people afford to stay in New York City and feel safe."

Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who endorsed Mamdani, released a statement reflecting on her experience working with Adams and his administration since 2022.

"For the last four years l've been proud to work with Mayor Adams to make New York City safer, stronger, and more affordable. During that time we have delivered much needed housing for New Yorkers, including the passage of the mayor's visionary City of Yes plan. We have connected more New Yorkers to mental health services and supportive housing. We've driven down crime in our subways and gotten illegal guns off the streets. I have been grateful for his partnership. He leaves New York City better than he inherited it and that will always be central to his legacy as mayor."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is from Brooklyn, where Adams was once borough president, said:

"Eric Adams has served courageously and authentically for decades as a Member of the N.Y.P.D., the New York State Senate, in Brooklyn Borough Hall and as our 110th Mayor. During his time in office, violent crime is down, the building of affordable housing units is up and New York City has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic."

"As is the case in any major City, there are challenges that remain, particularly as it relates to lowering the high cost of living. Yet, it is clear that meaningful progress has been made in several important areas during the term of Mayor Adams. Thank you for your service to our City."

"Over the next few days, my entire focus will be on addressing the Republican healthcare crisis and funding the government. I will publicly weigh in with respect to the remaining candidates in the Mayor's race well before the start of early voting."

Jeffries has not yet endorsed a candidate in the mayor's race.

Attorney General Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who also endorsed Mamdani, said in a statement on social media:

"I'm grateful to [Mayor Eric Adams] for his service to our city. As the next mayor of New York City, [Zohran Mamdani] will work every day to build an affordable, safe city that New Yorkers will be proud to call home. Get out and vote on Election Day, New York."

Rev. Al Sharpton

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who interviewed Adams the day before he officially suspended his campaign, said:

"Mayor Adams informed me earlier today that he would not seek reelection, and I told him I respected his decision, wished him nothing but the best, and said I was honored his last interview before this announcement was with me on PoliticsNation. We have been friends for nearly 35 years, and he helped us establish the National Action Network in 1991. He has been a friend of NAN year in and year out since, especially over the last almost four years he led City Hall. NAN remains focused on continuing our work of making New York City safe, livable, and prosperous for Black and Brown communities."