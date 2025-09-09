New poll in NYC mayor election shows Mamdani widening lead in 4-way race

A new poll in the New York City mayor election shows Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani widening his lead.

The New York Times and Siena College poll found 46% of likely voters plan to vote for the Democratic nominee. It also found:

24% plan to vote for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

15% for Republican Curtis Sliwa

9% for incumbent Mayor Eric Adams

5% say they're still undecided

However, if Sliwa and Adams were to leave the race and make it a one-on-one matchup between Mamdani and Cuomo, the poll found Mamdani's lead shrinks to 48% over Cuomo's 44%.

The poll surveyed 1,284 likely voters between Sept. 2 and Sept. 6.

Another poll from Tulchin Research last month found Mamdani would lead Cuomo 42% to 26%, but if all other candidates left the race, Cuomo would lead Mamdani 52% to 41%.

Last week, President Trump weighed in on the election, calling on two candidates to drop out for the best chance of beating Mamdani. Both Sliwa and Adams have vowed to stay in the running, while Cuomo said he would leave the race if he wasn't the closest in the polls.

Jim Walden's request to be removed from ballot

Independent candidate Jim Walden already suspended his campaign last week and has urged others to follow suit.

A hearing will be held Tuesday after the Board of Elections rejected his request to remove his name from the November ballot.

Walden says keeping his name on will only confuse voters, but the board says his application was submitted too late.

NYT: Cuomo meeting with real estate developers today

The New York Times also reports a group of wealthy real estate developers will meet with Cuomo on Tuesday in Midtown to help strategize his path to victory.

The Times says it obtained an email sent to the group warning of serious consequences to the business world if Mamdani is elected.

Stick with CBS News New York for the latest developments in the race as Election Day approaches.