NYC Mayor Eric Adams' name is still on the ballot, which might confuse voters in November. Here's why.

Voters in the New York City mayor's race are bound to experience some confusion in November when they go to fill out their ballot because there will be people listed as candidates on it that are no longer running.

Mayor Eric Adams is now officially one such name, following his announcement Sunday that he is suspending his campaign for reelection.

Board of Elections sticks to its deadlines

According to the New York City Board of Elections, the deadline to have an independent candidate's name removed from the ballot expired on May 30 of this year. Independent Jim Walden withdrew from the race earlier this month, and was unsuccessful in his attempt to get his name off the ballot.

Adams, a longtime Democrat, announced back in April he would run as an independent. He is a much more prominent figure in city politics than Walden, so it's possible some New Yorkers who haven't paid a lot of attention to the candidates' respective campaigns could get confused. Others may view Adams as their candidate of choice, and may simply vote for him anyway.

Either way, the potential for Adams to siphon votes away from the leading candidates remains a possibility.

Here's who is on the ballot for NYC mayor

Democrat Zohran Mamdani. The Queens assemblyman defeated Cuomo in the primary and has held a sizeable lead in recent polls. He also appears as the Working Families Party candidate.

Republican Curtis Sliwa. He's an activist, radio talk show host, and the founder of the Guardian Angels. He ran unsuccessfully against Adams in 2021. He also appears as the Protect Animals candidate.

Independent Andrew Cuomo. The former governor of New York has consistently run second in the polls behind Mamdani, but is viewed as the candidate with the best chance to topple Mamdani in a smaller field.

Independent Eric Adams. The incumbent mayor of New York City has consistently run fourth in the polls among the major candidates, never breaking single digits.

Other names that will appear on the ballot are Jim Walden, Irene Estrada and Joseph Hernandez.