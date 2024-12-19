Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Adams former top advisor, surrenders ahead of court appearance

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams' former chief advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office early Thursday morning ahead of her court appearance on federal bribery charges.

Lewis-Martin resigned from her job with the mayor's administration on Sunday, a month before her planned retirement. She previously confirmed she has been the target of a grand jury investigation.

The New York Times reports the bribery charges are tied to two businessmen who allegedly gave her son a $100,000 loan to buy a Porsche. The charges reportedly accuse the businessmen of providing the loan to her son after she helped them resolve an issue with the city's Department of Buildings related to construction on one of their hotels.

Lewis-Martin's son, Glenn Martin II., and the other two men are also expected to face a judge for arraignment on the charges. which are being brought by the Manhattan DA. Her court appearance is set for 2:30 p.m.

She is the latest departure from the Adams administration, which has been engulfed in a series of investigations. This past Monday, her lawyer said she denied any wrongdoing.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.