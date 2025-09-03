Trump administration exploring jobs for Eric Adams to leave NYC mayor's race, sources say

Sources tell CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer that President Trump is getting more involved in the New York City mayor's race.

Sources say the Trump administration is pursuing two strategies to get Mayor Eric Adams to leave the race. One is White House officials are looking at possible government positions to offer Adams, and the other is business leaders in New York are said to be looking into possible positions for him in New York City, sources said.

Democrat nominee and current frontrunner in the polls Zohran Mamdani held what he called an "emergency press conference" Wednesday afternoon to respond to what he calls "meddling in New York City's mayoral election."

Adams, Sliwa campaigns respond

"Mayor Adams has made it clear that he will not respond to every rumor that comes up. He will remain focused, not be distracted, and grind for New Yorkers. He has had no discussions with, nor has he met with, President Donald Trump regarding the mayoral race," said Adams campaign spokesperson Todd Shapiro. "The mayor is fully committed to winning this election, with millions of New Yorkers preparing to cast their votes. His record is clear: crime is down, jobs are up, and he has consistently stood up for working families. Mayor Adams is focused on building on that progress and earning four more years to continue delivering for the people of New York."

Sliwa, for one, rejected the idea that he would leave the race to help pave the way for Cuomo to be in a head-to-head match against Mamdani.

"The White House has not contacted me, and I'm not interested in a job with the White House. My focus is right here in New York. I'm the only candidate on a major party line who can defeat Mamdani, and I'm committed to carrying this fight through to Election Day. The people of New York City deserve a mayor who truly cares," Sliwa said.

CBS News New York has reached out to the Cuomo campaign for comment.

Recent poll shows Cuomo could win in a one-on-one match

Word of the Trump administration's efforts to get Adams to leave the race comes a day after independent candidate Jim Walden suspended his longshot campaign, and asked additional candidates in the race to do the same in order to set up a one-on-one challenge against Mamdani.

A recent poll by Tulchin Research found that, in a head-to-head matchup between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mamdani, Cuomo would beat Mamdani 52%-41%. Cuomo is running as a third party candidate after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary.

If, however, Cuomo, Adams, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and Mamdani all remained in the race, Mamdani would win with 42%, followed by Cuomo with 26%, Sliwa with 17%, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams with 9%, according to the same poll.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.