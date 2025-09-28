Watch Mayor Eric Adams' full statement on leaving the NYC mayor's race

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday he's no longer seeking reelection for mayor.

The announcement makes it a three-way race between Democrat frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Here is the mayor's full statement on exiting the race:

Nearly four years ago, Gracie Mansion became my home.

Who would have thought that a kid from South Jamaica, Queens, growing up with learning disabilities could one day become the mayor of the greatest city in the world?

I cannot thank my mother enough for instilling in me the values she lived by. I hope every parent can use my life as an example for their child during challenging moments. Only in America can a story like this be told.

When I was elected to serve as your mayor, I said these words: This campaign was never about me. It was about the people of this city. From every neighborhood and background who had been left behind and believed they would never catch up. This campaign was for the underserved, the marginalized, the abandoned, and betrayed by government.

Since then, it has been my honor to be your mayor. And I'm proud to say that we took that victory four years ago and turned it into action, making this city better for those who have been failed by government.

I felt immense pride serving you every day and look at what we accomplished together. We built more housing in one term than any administration before us and removed barriers to build even more. We drove crime down so far that this year, we are on track to have fewer shooters and murders than at any point in our city's history. We raised test scores and attendance through bold education reforms. We made record investments that fueled our economy and drove employment to all-time highs. And we lowered costs for working and low income families, expanding funding for rental vouchers, child care and household costs, while eliminating the income tax burden for more than a half a million New Yorkers.

Even so, I know many New Yorkers have yet to feel the full impact of these historic achievements. I know. I'm still worried about affordability, about safety, and the future here. But trust me when I tell you, what we've started will continue to reach every community in this city. It's not always easy to see the impact of good policy in just three years.

I also know some remain unsure of me after the unfortunate events surrounding my federal case. I was wrongfully charged because I fought for this city. And if I had to do it again, I would fight for New York again.

And yet despite all we've achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign. The constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board's decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds for a serious campaign.

I hope that over time, New Yorkers will see this city thrive under our leadership. And the policies we put in place should be continued and expanded. I hope you will see that despite the headlines and innuendo, I always put you before me, always.

I'm proud of the historic leadership team we built - appointing the first Dominican Indian and Filipino deputy mayors, the first woman to serve as fire commissioner and police commissioner. The first Korean commissioner at small business services. The first Spanish speaker to lead the NYPD in DLT. And the first Jewish woman to head the NY PD intelligence division. We built leadership that looks like New York.

That mattered to me because at my core, I'm still Dorothy Adams' son, raised with the values she instilled in me, forged in my church and in my community, tested again and again in the fight for justice. Those values, working class values, would never allow me to betray my city. They have always guided me to ask and answer one simple question. How do I help those who need it most?

Whoever follows me at City Hall must continue the work we started. Lowering the cost of living, investing in quality of life and staying laser focused on reducing crime and disorder through investments in policing, mental health, substance abuse, care, homelessness services and community based initiatives.

But I must also sound a warning. Extremism is growing in our politics. Our children are being radicalized to hate our city and our country. Political anger is turning into political violence. Too often, insidious forces use local government to advance divisive agendas with little regard for how it hurts everyday New Yorkers. Major change is welcome and necessary, but beware of those who claim the answer is to destroy the very system we built together over generations.

That is not change. That is chaos. Instead, I urge New York is to choose leaders, not by what they promise, but by what they have delivered.

Although this is the end of my reelection campaign, it is not the end of my public service. I will continue to fight for this city as I have for 40 years since the day I joined the NYPD to make our streets safer and our systems fairer. The quest for justice is far from over. Inequality persists. Innocence still suffer. New Yorkers deserve better every single day. And until the end of my term, I will fight for just that. We faced the fallout of COVID, a surge in crime, an unprecedented migrant crisis, and economic devastation all at once. And together, we turn things around by listening to everyday people. And providing solutions instead of speeches. That gives me hope. That gives us a roadmap to a better future.

My fellow New Yorkers, this is your city. Its leaders work for you. I am one of you. My story is your story. I lived the struggle, but I never stopped loving this city. That is why I ran for mayor - to turn my pain into purpose. And I will keep fighting for the city no matter what, from City Hall or beyond, because I am a New Yorker. And fighting for our city is just what I do.

God bless.