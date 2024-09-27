NYC Mayor Eric Adams scheduled to appear in court after federal indictment

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is scheduled to appear in court Friday to be arraigned on federal bribery, conspiracy and campaign finance charges.

Prosecutors allege he abused his power for nearly a decade, putting the interests of foreign nationals above those of his own constituents.

Adams denied the accusations laid out in a sprawling 57-page indictment, maintaining his innocence and saying he is ready to fight the charges in court.

"I follow the rules, I follow the law. I do not do anything that's going to participate in illegal campaign activity," he said in a news conference outside Gracie Mansion.

The mayor is scheduled to appear in court at noon, but his lawyer asked the court to delay the arraignment until next week. If convicted on all five counts, he faces up to 45 year in prison.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams indictment unsealed

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, speaks at a news conference detailing an indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP

The indictment accuses the mayor of seeking and accepting improper gifts, like luxury travel and illegal campaign contributions from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official since he was Brooklyn borough president. His alleged undisclosed travel dates back to 2016, totaling more than $100,000.

"Year after year after year, he kept the public in the dark, he told the public he received no gifts, even though he was secretly being showered with them," said U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams.

Prosecutors say illegal campaign contributions came in through straw donors -- people who contribute someone else's money to hide the illegal source. In return for the illicit benefits, Adams is accused of using his influence to pressure the FDNY to open a new high-rise housing Turkey's consulate in Manhattan, despite safety concerns.

"Laws that are designed to ensure that officials like him serve the people, not the highest bidder, not a foreign bidder, and certainly not a foreign power," Williams said.

The indictment also detailed how the mayor allegedly tried to hide their criminal conduct, saying his campaign fundraiser "called Adams five times" while the FBI was at her door with a search warrant. According to the indictment, she then spoke to FBI agents but "refused to say who paid for her 2021 travel to Turkey."

Prosecutors say another staffer agreed to speak to the FBI but then "excused herself to a bathroom and, while there, deleted the encrypted messaging applications she had used to communicate with the mayor."

NYC Mayor Eric Adams under pressure

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to the news media on Thursday, September 26, 2024, after he was indicted on federal charges alleging that he took bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources. Ted Shaffrey / AP

Adams faces growing calls to step down, with many questioning his ability to defend himself and continue to run the city, but he also got some backing from longtime supporters. He has said repeatedly he plans to continue his work as mayor.

"Wait to hear our defense before making any judgements," he said Thursday.

What comes next for him remains unclear, but as public pressure grows, many are wondering if New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will step in. Under state law, she has the power to remove him from office.

In a statement Thursday night, Hochul called it "an extraordinarily difficult day for New York City," adding, "this indictment is the latest in a disturbing pattern of events that has, understandably, contributed to a sense of unease among many New Yorkers."

"My focus is on protecting the people of New York and ensuring stability in the City. While I review my options and obligations as the governor of New York, I expect the mayor to take the next few days to review the situation and find an appropriate path forward to ensure the people of New York City are being well-served by their leaders," she said.

If the mayor were to resign or be removed, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would take over on an interim basis. He would then have three days to call for a special election, which would have to be held within 80 days.