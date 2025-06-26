NYC Mayor Eric Adams set to announce reelection campaign

The New York City mayor race is heating up as the list of candidates on the ballot in November comes into focus.

Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani appears to have scored a stunning upset over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Now, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is set to launch is reelection campaign.

With the results of the primary all but certain, attention turns to the November general election, where Mamdani is expected to face Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and Adams, who previously announced he planned to run as an independent.

Adams takes aim at Mamdani

Overnight, the mayor posted that his administration has "made our streets and subways safer, delivered record amounts of housing, cleaned our streets, and helped create more jobs and small businesses than ever before in the city's history."

Referring to Mamdani, he wrote, "We're not about to throw away all that progress to a socialist who will tear it all down for false promises he can't keep."

"When you start talking about free buses, free supermarket, free this, free that, and say that you're going to use an increase in taxes for the 1% of New Yorkers -- mayors don't have the authority to do that," Adams told CBS News New York on Wednesday night.

This year's primary elections saw a record voter turnout. Mamdani, a 33-year-old self-proclaimed democratic socialist, exceeded expectations in several historically moderate neighborhoods, like Dyker Heights and working-class communities of Queens.

"It is part of a larger referendum on where our party goes, and one of the hopes we had from the beginning of our campaign was move our political instinct from lecturing to listening," he said Wednesday.

Cuomo weighing independent run

But another figure is still looming over the race. In an exclusive interview, Cuomo told CBS News New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer he's assessing the political landscape and consulting with stakeholders about running as in independent, emphasizing his qualifications over Mamdani's lack of experience.

"The Democratic primary is always an interesting situation, right? There are about 5 million voters in New York City, there are about 8 million people in New York City, and about 1 million people vote in the Democratic primary. So it's not, necessarily, representative of the city at large," Cuomo said Wednesday.

Mamdani's primary performance quickly drew the attention and criticism of notable Republicans, including President Trump who called him a "communist lunatic."