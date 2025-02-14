NYC Mayor Adams on allegations by Danielle Sassoon of quid pro quo: "This is silly"

New York City Mayor Eric Adams rejected allegations by former acting New York U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon that his attorneys had offered "what amounted to a quid pro quo" involving helping Immigration and Customs Enforcement "in exchange for dismissal of his case."

In an interview Friday morning on "Fox & Friends," Adams said Sassoon's allegations are just plain "silly."

Adams on quid pro quo allegations

"Think about my attorney, Alex Spiro, one of the, one of the top trial attorneys in the country. Imagine him going inside saying that the only way Mayor Adams is going to assist in immigration, which I was calling for since 2022, is if you drop the charges. That's quid pro quo. That's a crime. It took her three weeks to report in front of her a criminal action? Come on. This is silly," Adams said.

The decision to drop the charges has prompted a flurry of Justice Department resignations.

Sources tell CBS News New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to decide whether to remove Adams.

Adams was asked about that Friday morning.

"She has her role. I have my role. And throughout this entire ordeal, which I think no American should have to go through, the torment of 15 month that my family and I had to endure for something I didn't do, I didn't do anything wrong," Adams said. "My attorney will handle the legal part. I'm going to handle running the city. We've returned jobs to our city. Our city is getting safer. We're building housing. I think that this is a great American narrative. I stood focused on what I was elected to do."

Adams, Homan discuss ICE cooperation

Adams and President Donald Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan made a joint appearance on Fox News to tout their new level of cooperation, which includes Adams agreeing to sign an executive order allowing ICE agents on Rikers Island.

"I've called the mayor out many times for not stepping up when it comes to public safety threats. But I tell you, when I sat down with him, I saw the cop in him, and he really does want to do the right thing, because he's a cop. He's a lifelong cop. He wants, he wants to help take public safety threats off the streets of New York, making New York safer," Homan said.

"People want to hijack this narrative and turned into a political narrative where we're saying we need to have public safety. I requested the meeting. I reached out to his team and said we want to sit down. This has been an issue I was talking about before the election, spring of 2022. You look at these quotes over and over again. We need to go after these dangerous people in our streets, and now I have someone that understands that narrative, and we are fighting together to get it done," Adams said.

"Getting back in Rikers Island is a game changer," Homan said. "We can get, not only we get the bad guys where they hit the street, the intelligence of how [the Tren de Aragua gang] operates, where they're operating, all this intelligence they gather at Rikers Island, we'll have access to."

Adams on sanctuary city laws

It's not as though the two agree on everything, including sanctuary city laws. Adams wants changes made, but also wants to protect the undocumented.

"Sanctuary city has stated that if you're in this city and you're paying taxes, you should have access to the services. What I asked the City Council to do, change the bill that was already in place and modify it, that if you are committing a crime, that we should be able to collaborate with ICE, even on civil enforcement, if you have committed a crime. That part of the bill is wrong," Adams said. "But everyday people who are here until they're moving to be documented, documented. If they are going to school, working, paying taxes, then they should be able to provide police services, hospital services, children should go to school."

"I'm strictly against sanctuary city status, just because I think sanctuaries are for criminals," Homan said.

Adams says he'll run for reelection as Democrat

Meanwhile, the Staten Island Democratic party has apparently decided to endorse former Gov. Andrew Cuomo for mayor, even though he still hasn't decided whether to toss his hat in the ring.

Adams was asked if he'd consider running as a Republican.

"I'm gonna run on the Democratic line," Adams said. "I had another Andrew in my previous race. He was beating me by double digits in February. But we don't call Andrew Yang mayor. We call Eric Adams mayor. Never give up. New York is never give up.