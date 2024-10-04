Most New Yorkers say Mayor Eric Adams should resign, poll finds

NEW YORK -- Most New York City residents want Mayor Eric Adams to resign following his federal indictment on bribery charges, according to a new poll.

The Marist Poll found 69 percent of New Yorkers say Adams should step down. If he doesn't, 63 percent of residents say Gov. Kathy Hochul should begin the process of removing him from office.

"We have not fully been able to tell our side of the conversation. Anytime you see what happened last week, there's going to be a natural reaction. I've been in the city a long time," Adams said when asked about the poll Friday morning. "So let the process play out, let New Yorkers see our response to this whole matter."

Last week, Adams pleaded not guilty to federal charges of bribery, conspiracy and soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals. Federal prosecutors say his alleged crimes date back nearly a decade, including lavish international trips in exchange for political favors.

The mayor has maintained his innocence and his ability to continue running the city, and his legal team wants the judge to sanction prosecutors for allegedly leaking information about the case.

During a status conference earlier this week, the feds said it's "quite likely" they will file a superseding indictment, possibly with more charges against the mayor and other defendants. Both the prosecution and defense asked for the trial to start in the spring.

While the mayor says he isn't going anywhere, Hochul does have the power to remove him from office. At which time, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would take over and have 80 days to call for a special election.

Federal investigators have also searched the homes of several top members of his administration, including former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, interim Police Commissioner Tom Donlon and retiring Schools Chancellor David Banks, among others. Banks later announced he would retire at the end of the year, then said this week his retirement will actually take effect months earlier on Oct. 16.