NYC Mayor Eric Adams' close friend and adviser predicts Adams will leave race within a week

A close friend and adviser of Mayor Eric Adams tells CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer that even though Adams is still publicly in the race, he speculates Adams will be out of the election within a week.

This comes as new reporting suggests President Trump may be trying to lure Adams away from the mayor's race with a government post.

The New York Times is reporting close advisers to Mr. Trump have discussed nominating Adams for the role of ambassador to Saudi Arabia if he drops out of the race for mayor.

The same source told Kramer other diplomatic posts are also on the table.

"No formal offers have been made," Adams says

Adams responded Friday.

"Serving New Yorkers as their mayor is the only job I've ever wanted. I'm proud of the progress we've made lowering crime, improving schools, building housing, and cutting costs for working families — and I remain the best person to lead this city forward," Adams said in a statement. "While I will always listen if called to serve our country, no formal offers have been made. I am still running for reelection, and my full focus is on the safety and quality of life of every New Yorker."

"He's not a kingmaker," Hochul says

Gov. Kathy Hochul reacted to Mr. Trump's apparent attempts to shape the New York City mayor's race Friday.

"Well, contrary to what the president thinks, he's not a king, he's a not a kingmaker, and he should be not anointing the next mayor of New York City. That is the right of New Yorkers to determine," Hochul said. "And no one should be accepting that assistance. It should be rejected. Otherwise, there'll be a sense that people are compromised if they're getting the road cleared because of who the president wants as the next mayor."

"I want to make sure that our elections continue free and clear without that kind of interference, and I reject those efforts wholeheartedly," Hochul added.

Sources told CBS News New York the Trump administration has been exploring possible job offers for both Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in an effort to lure them out of the race and clear a path for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to face Queens Assemblyman and Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani one-on-one.

Two months before Election Day, Mamdani, a democratic socialist, leads the polls in virtually every scenario. Last week, however, a poll by Tulchin Research showed that in a one-on-one race, Cuomo would defeat Mamdani.

"I would like to see two people drop out," Trump says

On Thursday, Mr. Trump called Mamdani a "communist."

"No, I don't like to see a communist become mayor, I will tell you that. And I don't think you can win unless you have one on one, because somehow he's gotten a little bit of a lead," Mr. Trump said. "I'd prefer not to have a communist mayor of New York City and you know that's what he's based on, his policy, if you look at his statements in the past. So I would like to see two people drop out and have it be one on one, and I think that's a race that could be won."

Cuomo has not commented on the apparent White House efforts to make the race a one-on-one contest, and challenged Mamdani to a series of debates across the five boroughs of New York City.

"Why should I debate Donald Trump's puppet when I can debate Donald Trump himself," Mamdani says

Mamdani responded to Cuomo's challenge by challenging Mr. Trump to a debate.

"Let's cut out the middle man. Why should I debate Donald Trump's puppet when I can debate Donald Trump himself," the Queens assemblyman said. "If Donald Trump is serious about this, he should come to New York City and we can have as many debates as you want about why he is cutting SNAP benefits for hungry New Yorkers just to fund tax cuts for his billionaire donors."

