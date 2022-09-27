Back to school costs expected to soar this season; How to save
Experts predict this back to school shopping season could set a new record for the most expensive one ever, increasing more than $24 billion compared to last year.
Experts predict this back to school shopping season could set a new record for the most expensive one ever, increasing more than $24 billion compared to last year.
Researchers found children between the ages of 5-18 years old suffer more headaches in the fall.
As kids head back to school, an expert says open dialogue is important, along with prioritizing connections.
The mayor, schools chancellor and police commissioner broke down their plan to make this a smoother and safer year.
For some, this was the first time back in the classroom since the start of the pandemic.
It's a big day for students -- one that parents want to document. But you could be sharing too much online.
CBS2's Dave Carlin found out how parents can cope with it and what school districts are doing to offer reassurance.
Booths were set up to provide wellness check-ins with doctors, dental screenings and backpack giveaways.
There's a lot weighing on parents' minds -- from the spread of monkeypox, to an influx of migrants.
The statewide #VaxToSchool campaign aims to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged children.
The playoff-contending Yankees came away with the win after losing three of four.
New York has lost seven of eight since trading Justin Verlander and other veterans at last week's deadline.
The governor's office and education officials met with city leaders Monday to discuss plans for the fall.
The 65-year-old victim remains in serious condition. The NYPD and the Parks Department are surveilling the water.
Nearly 2,000 nurses are on strike at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, citing burnout and lack of support.
The governor's office and education officials met with city leaders Monday to discuss plans for the fall.
The 65-year-old victim remains in serious condition. The NYPD and the Parks Department are surveilling the water.
Just this week, the FDA approved the first drug specifically to treat postpartum depression.
Armaan Mohammed had life-changing surgery at Cohen Children's Medical Center to cure his severe scoliosis.
A 16-year-old girl has been charged with two counts of assault.
Between the toll hikes and gloomy weather, it wasn't an ideal way for commuters to start the week.
Subways, buses, Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road are getting more expensive this year, too.
The pastor was struck and killed by a police cruiser last month after crossing the street to pick up his mail.
Another person in the vehicle survived and told police the 31-year-old driver was still in the vehicle.
Officials say the number of cases in the area don't warrant closing beaches, but if the numbers rise, that remains a possibility.
Nearly 2,000 nurses are on strike at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, citing burnout and lack of support.
Residents in Ridgewood are expressing concerns ranging from athlete injuries to hazardous materials.
In 2020, Newark sued New York City for relocating families experiencing homelessness to Newark with no advance word.
The 71-year-old was the first Black woman to serve as Assembly speaker, and then, in 2017, as lieutenant governor.
Port Authority workers are the latest to denounce the plan to toll drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street.
Patrice Huntley and two of his children were killed when a speeding car rear-ended them, police say.
It follows a lawsuit that claims the state has kept licenses from disabled veterans and other minority groups.
The sinkholes are being blamed on aging infrastructure.
A father was taking his children out for ice cream when they were killed on Sunrise Highway, police said.
Between the toll hikes and gloomy weather, it wasn't an ideal way for commuters to start the week.
The governor's office and education officials met with city leaders Monday to discuss plans for the fall.
Residents in Ridgewood are expressing concerns ranging from athlete injuries to hazardous materials.
The 71-year-old was the first Black woman to serve as Assembly speaker, and then, in 2017, as lieutenant governor.
Port Authority workers are the latest to denounce the plan to toll drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street.
The New York Times says Madeline Cuomo worked for two years with grassroots activists to smear her brother's accusers.
Staffing levels are a sticking point between the United Steelworkers Local 4-200 and the hospital in New Brunswick.
It is unclear which regions of the U.S. have the most EG.5 infections.
Dr. Céline Gounder shares what you need to know about protecting yourself from COVID, RSV and the flu in the season ahead.
The organization provides health knowledge and well being services with lots of upbeat and positive solutions.
Fentanyl impacts every neighborhood across the country, and the consequences can be deadly.
Armaan Mohammed had life-changing surgery at Cohen Children's Medical Center to cure his severe scoliosis.
Taylor Swift may soon become one of the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history.
Musical artists Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL COOL J, Pitbull and Shania Twain will each select one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize.
"Oscar-winning Director William Friedkin is known for some of the most historic films in the movie genre," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said.
Jon Batiste told "CBS Mornings" his new album, "World Music Radio," is a "concept album." It is set for release next week.
The playoff-contending Yankees came away with the win after losing three of four.
New York has lost seven of eight since trading Justin Verlander and other veterans at last week's deadline.
The New York Mets withstood a long rain delay and snapped a six-game losing streak Monday night with an 11-2 rout of the Chicago Cubs.
The Bombers left 13 on base, wasting a good effort from Gerrit Cole in a 5-1 loss on Monday.
Jake Meyers homered twice and drove in six as Houston escaped with a 9-7 win on Sunday.
Rep. Adriano Espaillat and environmental activists showed the lack of access to waterways compared to Lower Manhattan.
As NYC continues quest for federal help, local organizations like Ruth's Refuge are finding their own way to help.
The Kingsbridge Armory is a historical building built in 1917, but has been sitting vacant for nearly 30 years.
Concerned residents and activists started testing the water and made some disgusting finds.
"Crafting with Scraps" brings people together to explore an urban oasis and share knowledge about Earth's wonders.
Thousands of people flooded Union Square on Friday for a PlayStation giveaway promoted by livestreamer Kai Cenat.
A crane went up in flames high above Manhattan, then partially collapsed onto the street below.
The Grammy Award winning singer who graced the stage for generations died at the age of 96.
A suspect has been charged in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.
The 47th annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show lit up the skies over the East River on Tuesday night.
CBS New York's Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for August 8 at 11 p.m.
Thirteen-year-old karate star Armaan Mohammed threw out the first pitch at Citi Field on Tuesday with "Karate Kid" star Ralph Macchio behind the plate. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/47pgZCD
Tuesday was day five of the nurses' strike at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey. Nearly 2,000 nurses are on the picket lines, citing burnout and lack of support. CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3DOya32
There's still no word on whether Rockaway Beach will be open to swimmers Wednesday after a woman was bitten by a shark Monday. CBS New York's Alecia Reid reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3qfm3Jn
Police say they have arrested a teenage girl accused of attacking two Asian women on the subway last week. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3DLU8Uv