New York's Congressional District 1 among races that could decide balance of power in Washington

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — New York's Congressional District 1 race on Long Island pits incumbent Republican Nick LaLota against Democratic challenger John Avlon. It's one of the races in the Tri-State Area that could decide the balance of power in Washington.

The district stretches from the eastern end of Long Island to Huntington and includes wealthy seaside enclaves, working class towns and rural farm communities.

Meet the candidates: Nick LaLota and John Avlon

Avlon, a journalist, left his job at CNN to run for office and has a home in Sag Harbor.

"The middle class squeeze, the core theme of my campaign," he said.

Avlon is married to a Republican TV journalist, Margaret Hoover.

"They know us from TV and our work together. I think it's also an idea that we can disagree agreeably again," Avlon said.

LaLota, of Amityville, is seeking his second term in Congress.

"I'm a lifelong Long Islander, a longtime Suffolk County resident," he said.

He added, "I'm done looking back. I'm looking forward. I'm building coalitions across party lines."

"I believe the current incumbent Nick LaLota is far too far-right for the district," Avlon said.

"I'm ranked more bipartisan than 85 percent of my peers," LaLota said.

Where the candidates stand on key issues

Voters want answers on housing, immigration and reproductive rights.

"I believe that the decision to have an abortion should be between a woman, her doctor, and her god," Avlon said.

"I do not think the federal government should interfere with state abortion laws," LaLota said.

Both candidates hope to tap into the many independent voters in the district, and Avlon is targeting Republicans who are dissatisfied with former President Donald Trump.

They both agree on raising the $10,000 cap on SALT, but staunchly disagree on gun control.

"My opponent has said we ought to lower the age to buy AR-15s here in New York," Avlon said.

"I am a common sense conservative who both believes in the second amendment but also for people to be safe," LaLota said.

LaLota stands with Trump, hoping to reinstate his border policies. Avlon calls legal immigration a great renewable resource and says the fix should be bipartisan.

As for the housing crisis, Avlon wants tax credits to build affordable residential housing, while LaLota says the federal government should not be involved.

"Be it affordability, be it the border and crime crises, or just delivering the bacon back home for Long Island – these are some of the things I'm focused on in Congress," LaLota said.

"Let's turn a new page. Let's actually build something better on the other side of this toxic tribalism," Avlon said.