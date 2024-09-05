See the NYC DOE public school calendar for 2024-2025, as students head back for the first day

NEW YORK -- New York City public schools are welcoming students back for the first day of class today.

The NYC school calendar starts on Thursday, Sept. 5. The last day of school will be held on June 26, 2025.

Once again this year, schools will switch to remote learning in place of snow days or emergencies.

NYC DOE school calendar for 2024-2025

New York City public schools observe federal holidays, as well as roughly a dozen non-public holidays.

If federal holidays fall on Saturdays, they will not be observed on a weekday. If they fall on Sundays, they will be observed the following Monday.

Non-public holidays that fall on weekends are not observed on weekdays.

Schools will be closed for the following holidays and breaks:

Rosh Hashanah 10/3-4

Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day 10/14

Diwali 11/1

Election Day 11/5

Veterans Day 11/11

Thanksgiving recess 11/28-29

Winter recess 12/24-1/1

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 1/20

Lunar New Year 1/29

Midwinter recess 2/17-21

Eid al-Fitr 3/31

Spring recess 4/14-18

Memorial Day 5/26

Eid al-Adha / Anniversary Day 6/5



Juneteenth 6/19

New York Regents Exams & other dates

Schools will hold Regents Exams in January and then again in June.

January Regents: 1/21-1/24

June Regents: 6/10 & 6/11, 6/17-27

Other dates on the 2024-2025 calendar include parent-teacher conferences, as well as professional development and clerical days.

See the full academic calendar on the DOE website here.

NYC school bus service for 2024-2024

The DOE offers transportation options for eligible students, including stop-to-school bus service and free subway rides.

School bus eligibility depends on several factors, like grade level, distance from home to school, housing status and IEP or 504 Plan accommodations.

As for mass transit, eligible students will receive OMNY cards with four rides per day -- available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Before this school year, students received MetroCards with just three rides per day that could only be used during certain hours.

Learn more about transportation options here and follow these safety tips.

NYC back to school lunch menu

Thursday's first-day-of-school lunch menu features chickpea shawarma or chicken shawarma with curry potatoes and flat bread.

Friday's options include a sweet potato quesadilla rollup, tomato vinaigrette salad, apple citrus pico de gallo or a veggie burger.

Find menus for the whole month here, or use this tool for a specific school.