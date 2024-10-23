New York Liberty's championship win inspires new generation of players

NEW YORK — Basketball fans all over New York City continue to celebrate the New York Liberty's first WNBA title, but the moment is especially significant for young girls who dare to dream big.

During their first practice since the Liberty's championship win, girls at the Brooklyn Basketball Academy say they feel energized and excited. There's an extra spring in their step, more energy in their passes and excitement in their practice huddle.

"I think the Liberty team are like role models for a lot of people in Brooklyn and all over the country," said 11-year-old Mira Kapoor, who has been playing the sport for two years.

Longtime fans like June McGill, also 11, noticed an increase in interest for the team as the season progressed.

"Last year when I went to a game, there were barely lots of people there ... And then this year, when I went, it was full. And I was like, wow, there's such a difference," she said.

"It's a craze. There's so much more opportunity for young women to get jobs, different deals, NIL scholarships, playing professionally," said Maria Laterza, a coach at the academy.

She grew up in Brooklyn and fell in love with the sport at a young age. Laterza was a professional basketball player in Italy for many years before returning to her hometown.

"To win a championship in New York, I was that little girl that was rooting for them to win in 1997," she said.

A few of the girls were at Sunday's championship game, but whether on TV or in person, they recall about watching with bated breath, overcome with emotion.

"It was really crazy because I got really scared, like, but like, when they made it to overtime, I was like, OK, this is when we're going to do it. And we're going to make it. And then when they won, I was so happy and like, I couldn't sleep," McGill said.

Several girls said the moment is broadening their horizons for possible future careers.

"That's probably my number one dream. And if I didn't make that like maybe a coach or like a helper on the team would be nice," said 12-year-old Addie Gahres.

Adding that it's encouraging to see so much support from all fans of the sport.

"I can see like it's not all women that are supporting us. It's also a lot of men too. Like, they're like cheering on for us," she said.

