On Call with Dr. Kumar: Health benefits to starting the school day later

NEW YORK -- There's a growing movement across the area to push back school start times.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut all have pending state legislation that would let students get some extra shuteye. Some individual districts, like in Ridgewood, New Jersey, have already started doing this. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to explain why starting school later could impact students' physical and mental health.

First, we ask how much sleep do students need? And is there science to support these changes?

Then, she breaks down the health benefits for kids getting extra sleep, including: 

  • Reduced obesity risk
  • Better academic performance
  • Fewer motor vehicle accidents
  • Lower rates of depression

Finally, what can families do in the meantime to help their kids get enough sleep?

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

