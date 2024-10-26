Trump to hold rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Find street closures, security details and more

NYPD stepping up security outside MSG for Trump rally

NEW YORK — The New York City Police Department is stepping up security outside Madison Square Garden ahead of former President Donald Trump's campaign rally Sunday.

Trump is set to take the stage at the iconic venue at 5 p.m.

Mayor Eric Adams joined Interim Police Commissioner Thomas Donlon and members of the NYPD late Saturday afternoon, saying the department is fully prepared for the rally.

Street closures around Madison Square Garden due to Trump rally

The following streets will be closed to both drivers and pedestrians starting early Sunday morning:

33rd Street between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue

32nd Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

31st Street between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue

30th Street between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue

Additionally, Seventh Avenue will be closed to pedestrians from 34th Street to 29th Street.

Subway service will not be impacted, and New Yorkers are encouraged to take the train if they are heading to the rally or the surrounding area. Adams says there will be "special procedures in place" for riders exiting stations around Madison Square Garden.

Anyone who does not need to be in the area is encouraged to avoid it.

Heavy weapons teams and counterterrorism units will be present in the area Sunday, officials say.

"Tomorrow's rally will be safe, it will be secure, and we are doing everything possible to minimize impact on New Yorkers, but again, if you don't have to be in the MSG area tomorrow, please don't be," Donlon said.

Officials say there are no credible threats to the event.

The city is anticipating protesters, but the mayor says the NYPD is ready to respond.

"While we always respect and protect the right to peaceful protests, there will be zero tolerance for crime, blocking traffic, graffiti or disorderly behavior," Adams said.