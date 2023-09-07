Students across 60 NYC schools are getting an urban farming curriculum

Urban farming part of a new curriculum for some

NEW YORK -- There was a lot of excitement on the first day of school at Junior High School 218 in East New York.

"I'm happy to see all my teachers, new teachers, old teachers," said eighth grader Jessica McAllister.

Especially one classroom in particular, where yellow peppers, ripe tomatoes, and fragrant basil greeted students on their first day.

"Did not expect this, but is very interesting to be here. It's very innovative as well, and I'm just excited to learn about it," says Ahnaf Ishrar, also in 8th grade.

They're in the school's new urban farm, one of 60 citywide that opened this school year through New York Sun Works, a nonprofit that builds science labs in urban schools to encourage interest in STEM.

Executive Director Manuela Zamora said it now works with 300 partner schools. Brooklyn leads the way with 150 labs, more than any other borough.

"It's also 90 degrees outside or more, and it's very hot. And that reminds us of the importance of bringing sustainability, science and climate education into our everyday life," Zamora said.

In a few weeks, a massive tank of water in the back of the room will be stocked with tilapia fish to teach kids about ecosystems.

"It's not something that's been in the curriculum in the past so it's a new territory and this is kind of the wave of the future now," said science teacher Valeria Bell, who will be teaching the new climate science curriculum.

Students will be able to take home some of the produce they grow in this classroom, as well as cook something with it in the culinary lab being built next door.

"You can see, tomatoes over here and I could make my own salads and even ketchup!" said eighth grader Ethan Beckles with a smile.

Getting the lab has been a process a year in the making, says Principal Lisa Hermann, who reached out to bring this curriculum to her building.

"The students chose everything from the floor tiles to the color panes on the wall and the seating," she said.

Dr. Tamra Collins, Superintendent of District 19, which includes JHS 218, said she has made it a priority to try to get all 36 schools in her area on board. Right now, 33 either have, or are getting, these labs.

"Its something new and refreshing that they're learning, but they also see the value in it and how we can support their communities, how they're able to grow fresh produce for their families. Also, think about careers," she explains.

Citywide, New York Sun Works says its programs have reached more than 120,000 students, with more labs to open later this year.

