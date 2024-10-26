NYC lowers speed limit on Canal Street as part of Sammy's Law

NEW YORK — New speed limit signs are now up on Canal Street in Manhattan.

The speed limit has been reduced to 20 mph as part of Sammy's Law.

Advocates say lowering speed limits reduces the number of crashes in the area and increases the chances of survival for crash victims.

What is Sammy's Law?

Twelve-year-old Sammy Cohen Eckstein was struck and killed by a driver in Park Slope, Brooklyn in 2013. His family began fighting for a slower citywide speed limit after his death.

New York state lawmakers passed Sammy's Law in April, and Gov. Kathy Hochul signed it in May.

The law allows the city to lower speed limits without Albany's permission. On most of the impacted streets, the maximum speed limit is dropping from 25 mph to 20 mph, but in some areas, it could drop to 15 mph or lower. New speed limits must be approved by the City Council.

The lower speed limits can only be applied to roads with fewer than three lanes, and there are exceptions for major thoroughfares in the outer boroughs.

Earlier this month, the first signs lowering the speed limit went up in Prospect Park West. The Department of Transportation says work has been happening on a rolling basis since then.

The city says the speed limit will be reduced at 250 locations by the end of next year. See the full list of those proposed locations here.

DOT says they are also on schedule to complete this year's goal of improving visibility at intersections in 1,000 locations across the city.