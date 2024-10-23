Harvey Weinstein in court, as judge approves consolidating New York cases

NEW YORK - Harvey Weinstein is back in a New York courtroom Wednesday for a hearing ahead of his retrial on rape charges.

The judge granted a request from prosecutors to consolidate the two sex crime cases he faces in New York into a single trial.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office had argued in court filings that holding separate trials would be inefficient and waste judicial resources.

Weinstein's lawyers countered those claims, saying prosecutors are attempting to expand the scope of the retrial.

A trial date was initially set for Nov. 12, but prosecutors have called that unrealistic.

Update on Weinstein's health

Earlier this week, numerous outlets reported the 72-year-old was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

A statement provided to CBS News by Weinstein spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said: "Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein's authorized legal healthcare representative in New York state, expresses 'profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr. Weinstein's medical condition. It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment.'"

Weinstein has been hospitalized multiple times while at Rikers Island, and he recently underwent emergency heart surgery.

Weinstein indicted on new charge in New York

Prosecutors unveiled a new indictment last month, alleging Weinstein forcibly engaged in oral sexual contact with a woman in a Lower Manhattan hotel some time between April 29 and May 6 in 2006.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of a criminal sex act in the 1st degree.

Attorney Lindsay M. Goldbrum, who represents the woman in the case, released a statement reading in part, "Ms. Doe has not shared this story publicly before, nor does she want to be identified at this time. She will be fully prepared to speak her truth at trial to hold Mr. Weinstein accountable before a jury of his peers."

Awaiting retrial after conviction overturned

Weinstein is awaiting retrial in New York after his 2020 conviction was thrown out this spring.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul had been found guilty of sexually assaulting an assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actor in 2013.

The state's top court later ruled the judge should not have allowed testimony from other accusers who were not directly involved in the charges.

Weinstein has said all sexual encounters in question were consensual. He remains in custody as he serves a 16-year sentence for a separate rape conviction in California.