Organization is everything for kids heading back to school. Here's what a professional recommends.

NEW YORK -- CBS News New York's series of Back to School stories continues with tips on how to get organized now before the chaos of school starts.

Reporter Cindy Hsu and a professional organizer met up recently with a family in Brooklyn to get things in order.

First thing's first, get a desk

Molly Pesce worked on getting Charlotte Burke squared away for ninth grade.

"I always feel like one of the most important things we can do for kids is set them up in a great place to do their homework, study for tests. This can be the kitchen table for the smaller kids, but in our scenario we have a lot of parents working from home. Julie, this is her desk during the day," Pesce said.

In the evening when her daughter needs to study, they switch out. Mom Julie's things go into a bin and Charlotte sets up the desk for homework.

"And when your kids are younger, this can also double as a space where they can do little art projects, their drawings, because the nice thing is that living in New York City or wherever, space is always a premium in everybody's houses," Pesce said.

Backpacks and other places to store items

There's also the issue of backpacks. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a backpack weigh no more than 5% to 10% of a child's weight.

"Cindy, the other thing that every parent worries about is how heavy the backpacks are that your kids carry around. It's insane," Pesce said, adding a bin labeled "backpack supplies" can really help lighten the load.

She also likes to make a "memory bin" for things she wants to keep long-term.

Don't forget the family calendar

And finally, find your child's school calendar online and write all the important dates on your family calendar, whether it's one on your refrigerator or in your phone. Also, copy and paste those dates into the notes section of your phone, so you have everything in one place. You can also use the family calendar to keep track of assignments and deadlines.

"When they get home from school and she's prepping to go sit at her desk just talk about it. What's coming up? What have you got this week? What's the homework situation. Don't you think that would be helpful?" Pesce said.

"Yeah, I'm very forgetful," Charlotte said.

Read more: Doctors provide back-to-school checklist to get kids ready to learn

Here are a few more time savers. Pesce says get your kids in the habit of picking out their clothes the night before, as well as what's for breakfast, and, if possible, keep the TV off in the morning while they're getting ready for school. It can end up distracting them.