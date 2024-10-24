Long Island seniors in danger of losing their homes, life savings plead for help

Long Island seniors in fear of eviction from the Harborside plead for help

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - There was an urgent call Thursday for a solution in the bankruptcy of the Harborside, a Long Island retirement community.

More than 180 seniors are at risk of losing their homes, and life savings.

Residents of the bankrupt Harborside in Port Washington are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to work out what they call solvable issues. after the Health Department rejected the application of the facility's only buyer.

Hochul said the state pulled the plug on life care company LCS because the for-profit company failed to submit required information. LCS, a leader in continuing care, said it did nothing wrong, but can now no longer pursue the purchase.

"I'm very anxious. I'm sitting here with my knuckles drawn," Harborside resident Rhonda Taffet said.

"It's terrifying. It's uncertain," 93-year-old Harborside resident John Haney said. "It's unjust, because it can be fixed."

"At this point in our lives, it's not fair. It's not fair. They're supposed to protect the elderly," 91-year-old Harborside resident Fran Schmidt said.

Hochul responds

"This has been a longstanding situation here on Long Island with the residents of this facility. The owners are now in bankruptcy, I believe it's the second or third time, so it has been a tumultuous leadership challenge that they've had with this organization. My concern is, number one, the safety and well-being of the residents. They don't deserve to be played as pawns in this negotiation, which has led us to conclude that there are safety and health considerations that can not be overlooked. We can not overlook state law, which says that in order for their to be a transfer there have to be certain conditions met. We can not say they don't have to be met, because I want to make sure that the residents are safe," Hochul said. "The opportunity is there to see if there are other partners out there, other individuals, because my number one job is to make sure these individuals are not disrupted. It is cruel what has happened to them, that people are creating this scenario and creating fear. And these people, and their families, they don't deserve this. So I'm focused on making sure that they are safe, they are protected, that they have housing and we'll continue to work out the ownership issues. But right now they should stop scaring these individuals and making them feel that they're going to be out on the streets tomorrow. That is not happening. I will not let that happen as the governor of this state.

So can Hochul broker an agreement? Is it just a matter of getting both sides in a room?

"No, it's not. It's not that at all, because that has happened for a long time. We can not sit in a room and agree to violate state law, which is what is being asked here. That can not happen under any circumstances. I don't think that there's a single person who wants us to compromise the safety and well being of residents in order just to get a deal," Hochul said. "So, there are other partners, other prospective partners out there. They can come forward. We can start conversations. But the number one priority I have is to have them calm this down, stop creating hysteria that these residents do not deserve. And we'll work this and make sure they have a secure place to live."

"Where is she going to find these people? They don't exist," Josh Shapiro said. His mother Joyce, 91, is a Harborside resident. "It's nonsense."

"I don't know how to go forward"

The Harborside was a dream retirement community. Seniors sold their homes to buy in for continuing care, and their investments returned to their families upon their death. It's a model that has worked elsewhere, but at Harborside, residents may lose $130 million in life savings, and their homes.

"Shattered. I don't know how to go forward," resident Robert Curtis said.

Harborside may have to close its doors by year's end. Meanwhile, its food vendor is already threatening to pull out.

There's a bipartisan call for a stopgap measure while the bankrupt operator is asking for aid.

"This is an urgent matter," Rep. Tom Suozzi said.

"Whatever pathway we go down, at this moment in time, it would be ideal if the governor and the DOH could provide some kind of interim funding," Harborside president Brooke Navarre said.

Hochul said the residents will not be out on the street, but no one knows where they will be.

A spokesperson for LCS adds that their application in no way violated New York state law, and at no time did they ask for any exceptions to be made.