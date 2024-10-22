Connecticut firefighter dies in UTV crash while responding to brush fire

BERLIN, Conn. — A firefighter died in a utility task vehicle crash while responding to a brush fire in Berlin, Connecticut on Tuesday.

Berlin Fire Chief John Massirio said the Wetherfield firefighter was riding in a utility task vehicle on a trail when it rolled over near the Meriden town line. The firefighter died from their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The firefighter's name has not yet been released.

"Our worst nightmare, especially for a brush fire. It just goes to show that this job, no matter where you are, whether it's inside of a structure or out in the woods, it's dangerous," Massirio said.

In a post on social media, Gov. Ned Lamont said, "My heart breaks learning the news that a Wethersfield firefighter died in the line of duty responding to the brush fire in Berlin. Firefighters go above and beyond to protect our communities. My prayers are with his family and colleagues at this devastating time."

Two other firefighters were injured. They were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and discharged, Massirio said.

"The friendships run deep here and there's long lasting relationships between these people, so we're a tight-knit family," he said. "It's definitely felt throughout the surrounding towns. … We're a family and it affects everybody here."

A procession of first responders was planned Tuesday evening to transport the firefighter from the mountain to the chief medical examiner's office.

Brush fire burns for over 24 hours on Lamentation Mountain

The fire began Monday on Lamentation Mountain, about 15 miles south of Hartford. It has scorched between 80-90 acres, and because of the difficult terrain, it's expected to take several days to put out.

Investigators are looking into a nearby campfire as a possible cause for the fire.

No evacuations have been ordered.