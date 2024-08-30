Expert offers advice on how students can avoid overscheduling and what not to do to unwind

How to balance a student's extracurricular schedule without overdoing it

WALLINGTON, N.J. — A new school year means a whole new schedule that can easily fill up with homework and extracurricular activities, so when is it just too much for both kids and parents?

CBS News New York's Kristie Keleshian got expert advice on how families can stay on schedule and make room for some much-needed downtime.

"Everybody's overscheduled"

The school year hasn't even started yet, and Melissa Sheldrick, a mother of three, is already filling up her October calendar.

"There's band, there's back-to-school meetings," Sheldrick said.

Plus, the family has a newborn. Older twin sisters Jade and Maddy are starting sixth grade.

Jade does cheerleading, choir, student council, softball and band. Maddy, who has cerebral palsy, does the Special Olympics and has regular physical therapy sessions.

"Everybody's overscheduled, it's 2024. There's no, there's no routine anymore," father Connor Sheldrick said.

Marleny Cruz is the founder of Science of Survival Institute, which does outreach work in schools for struggling kids across New Jersey. She's also the single mom of a 6-year-old.

She says the key is balance. While she says extracurriculars can teach kids responsibility and commitment, she's also seen what too much can do.

"Depression, anxiety, they can't stand still ... They feel that they're being forced or overworked," Cruz said.

How students can unwind to avoid feeling overworked

She recommends unwinding. The Sheldrick girls do so in a way that a lot of us might.

"They kinda just mindlessly scroll through videos," Melissa Sheldrick said.

Cruz advises against this.

"Your brain is not relaxing. Your brain is constantly being stimulated ... This is something else I suggest for a family, for example: device-free time," she said.

She implements what she calls "do nothing days" with her daughter that involve nature walks, journaling and maybe watching a movie.

"Her concentration has gotten better ... Is there some balancing activities of them being physically and mentally active, and then also physically and mentally relaxed?" Cruz said.

Cruz also suggests parents discuss with their kids what activities they may feel comfortable cutting out. They can always make time for them in the future.