Frost advisory in effect in parts of Tri-State Area early Sunday. Get the First Alert Forecast.

Despite a gusty breeze, Saturday was a beautiful late October day with lots of sun and relatively mild temperatures.

Those gusty winds will continue into the overnight hours, adding an extra nip to the air. Actual low temperatures will be on the chilly side, with lots of 30s and even some 20s throughout the suburbs, while the city will dip into the low to mid 40s.

Sunday forecast

A frost advisory will be in effect from 3-9 a.m. Sunday in Orange and Putnam counties in New York, Passaic County in New Jersey and Fairfield County in Connecticut.

CBS News New York

Another bright, albeit cooler day is on tap for Sunday, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. The viewing conditions will be perfect for those wanting to see the fall colors as well.

Winds are not expected to be as high as they were on Saturday, but just high enough to lead to an elevated fire risk across the region, especially when combined with the parched ground. We are now tied in fifth place for most consecutive days without measurable rain in Central Park at 26.