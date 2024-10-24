Long Island child therapist charged with distributing child porn

Survivors say they experienced sex abuse in Brooklyn and Bronx juvenile detention facilities

Survivors say they experienced sex abuse in Brooklyn and Bronx juvenile detention facilities

Survivors say they experienced sex abuse in Brooklyn and Bronx juvenile detention facilities

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- A licensed social worker who works with children has been charged with distributing child pornography, authorities announced Wednesday.

Renee Hoberman, 36, also known as Rina, of Plainview, was arrested Wednesday.

Hoberman worked as a child therapist in Melville and worked professionally with children.

Authorities say Hoberman, posing as a man, posted child porn videos on social media messaging apps from June to October of this year.

"As alleged, Hoberman distributed heinous and disturbing child pornography, including videos showing infants being restrained and raped," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said. "Additionally, while posing as a man, Hoberman, who is a therapist serving children, claimed to have produced child pornography and offered others the opportunity to sexually abuse children."

Authorities say Hoberman admitted to law enforcement officers that she uploaded the videos. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact them at 866-347-2423. You can also contact authorities by clicking here.