Migrant shelter in Riverdale opens, but Bronx elected officials say they've been left in the dark

Bronx elected officials say they're in the dark about new migrant shelter

NEW YORK — CBS News New York is learning more about a migrant shelter that opened in Riverdale after elected officials say they've been left in the dark by the city about it.

Back in August, CBS News New York captured video of furniture being moved into a building on Waldo Avenue and 238th Street in Riverdale.

"DHS refuses to community with us"

Converted from a college dorm to a city migrant shelter with 95 rooms, residents say they only know it's open from their own observations.

"I've seen people coming in with packages. Food, I guess," one resident said.

Elected officials in the district say they also haven't received confirmation from the city about its opening either.

"A lot of what we don't know is because DHS refuses to communicate with us. In fact, the reason I know families are moving in is because I went over there myself to ask if families are moving in," said Council Member Eric Dinowitz. "And that's not an acceptable way for our city agencies to be communicating."

CBS News New York was able to get answers from the Department of Homeless Services, confirming the site began welcoming families in early September and is currently at 40% capacity.

Dinowitz says he and his team met with DHS in August but says ever since, there's been no communication with them about the details on the shelter's operation.

"It almost seems as though they have zero desire to work with the local community and accept support, and that is all that we and the local community have ever wanted to provide," said Dinowitz.

"We are here trying to be working partners"

Mayor Eric Adams responded to a CBS News New York question at his media availability on Tuesday about the lack information alleged by elected officials in the Riverdale district.

"I would be surprised if there were no calls made, and if there weren't, there should have been. But let's be honest, not one elected official I know would raise their hand and say 'hey, bring the shelter here,'" said Adams.

Although Dinowitz originally wanted the space to be more housing for the community, he says they are open to working with DHS but need to have open lines of communication to do so.

"We are here trying to be working partners, trying to represent everyone in the community. Whether you've lived here for 50 years or whether you are just moving into a shelter, we're here to help, but we need city agencies who are willing to work with us," said Dinowitz.

A spokesperson from DHS sent CBS News New York this statement:

"In order to continue providing critical shelter services to long-term New Yorkers and new arrivals alike, it is imperative that there is adequate shelter capacity available to serve those in need. As we open new DHS shelter facilities to meet this need, we are committed to ensuring that elected officials and community representatives are notified in advance of any new facilities and both the agency, and our not-for-profit providers maintain open and active lines of communication with the community to ensure we are responsive to concerns and questions as they arise."

As DHS says they are committed to keeping open lines of communication with the community, Dinowitz is hoping he and his still will be prioritized by the agency to set up a meeting to discuss the shelter soon.

