Very warm and sunny in the Tri-State Area today. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Sunday forecast

There's plenty of sunshine and warmth today! That will also the story around the Tri-State Area for the next few days.

Our spectacular fall weekend continues Sunday with wall-to-wall sun and temperatures climbing well into the 70s.

CBS News New York

Looking ahead

After another cool night, we'll be even warmer on Monday! In fact, inland locations will likely hit the low 80s. That's about 15+ degrees above normal for this time of the year.

We'll get another warm, bright day on Tuesday as the dry pattern rolls on.

CBS News New York

Dry stretch likely to continue

Is there any rain at all on the horizon?

Perhaps a shower early Thursday morning with a cold front. Unfortunately, currently there's only around a 20% chance of rain.

CBS News New York

Expect more sunshine behind the front, along with temperatures closer to normal, in the upper 50s and low 60s, by later in the week.

First Alert Weather maps