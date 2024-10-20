Very warm and sunny in the Tri-State Area today. Here's the First Alert Forecast.
Sunday forecast
There's plenty of sunshine and warmth today! That will also the story around the Tri-State Area for the next few days.
Our spectacular fall weekend continues Sunday with wall-to-wall sun and temperatures climbing well into the 70s.
Looking ahead
After another cool night, we'll be even warmer on Monday! In fact, inland locations will likely hit the low 80s. That's about 15+ degrees above normal for this time of the year.
We'll get another warm, bright day on Tuesday as the dry pattern rolls on.
Dry stretch likely to continue
Is there any rain at all on the horizon?
Perhaps a shower early Thursday morning with a cold front. Unfortunately, currently there's only around a 20% chance of rain.
Expect more sunshine behind the front, along with temperatures closer to normal, in the upper 50s and low 60s, by later in the week.