How and when to vote early in New York and New Jersey

Early voting starts in New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK -- Early voting started Saturday in both New York and New Jersey for the 2024 presidential election.

It's also the last day to register to vote in New York ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Both states will have nine days of early voting through Nov. 3. There is no voting on Nov. 4.

Early voting started last week in Connecticut for the state's first time in a general election.

Polls will reopen at 6 a.m. on Election Day and stay open until at 8 p.m. in Connecticut and New Jersey and until 9 p.m. in New York. Reminder, early voting locations may be different from those on Election Day.

Early voting is expected to bring people out in droves, with Election Day less than two weeks away. Lines formed before the polls opened in New Jersey and New York.

"To get it over with. To get it done," one voter said.

"To get in early and to do my civic duty," another said.

"I want to get it done. I want my vote in," a third voter said.

Officials in Suffolk County, Long Island unveiled a new early voting and training center Friday. Some 5,000 poll inspectors will be trained there, and any registered Suffolk County resident can vote early there. Officials said voting early is helpful for alleviating lines on Election Day.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both campaigned in Texas Friday. Both will campaign in Michigan Saturday.

On Sunday, Trump will hold a rally at Madison Square Garden. There are no planned street closures, but the NYPD plans on boosting security since protesters are expected outside the venue.

"We'll keep him safe. We'll keep the people who come to the Garden safe. We'll keep the protesters safe. So, we can multitask. We do it well," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Early voting in New York

A woman marks her ballot inside of a voting center during early voting in the states' presidential primary election, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Freeport, N.Y. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP

New York City voters are assigned a specific early voting poll site, but voters outside the city can choose any of the Early Voting centers in their county. Click here to find your early voting hours and location.

Here are the Early Voting dates and times for New York City:

Saturday, October 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early Voting dates and times for Nassau County:

Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, October 28 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, November 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early Voting dates and times for Suffolk County:

Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 1 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early Voting dates and times for Westchester County:

Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting in New Jersey

New Jersey counties have designated early voting sites open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Click here to find your early voting hours and location.

Early voting dates and times for New Jersey

Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

