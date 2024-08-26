Doctors provide back-to-school checklist to get kids ready to learn

NEW YORK -- Students are days away from starting a new school year, which means parents have been busy getting everything their kids need.

It's much more than buying school supplies, however. Health check-ups, staying up to date on vaccinations and other screenings are also important.

More sleep, less screen time

Dr. Jason Leider, with NYC Health + Hospitals, says parents should also prioritize getting their kids more sleep and less screen time before going back into the classroom.

"For a young kid in elementary school, probably 10 hours [of sleep] would be a good goal," said Leider.

NYC Health + Hospitals recently hosted a Back-to-School Fest at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx to help families gear up for school.

"We try to do screen time kind of, very intermittently," said Nicole Rugnetta, a parent from the Pelham section. "Stop about an hour before bed just so they're not riled up."

Establish a healthy routine

Doctors recommend starting a regular sleep schedule as soon as possible and stress the importance of a consistent routine that includes proper nutrition.

"Children that eat a breakfast in the morning perform better in school. Both in terms of their memory, their alertness and even their academic performance," said Dr. David Fagan, vice chair of pediatric ambulatory at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center.

Schedule an eye exam

An eye exam should also be on the back-to-school checklist, doctors say, since vision plays a significant role in learning.

"It can affect their ability to see well in the classroom. It can affect their ability to pay attention and focus," said Dr. Tamiesha Frempong, a pediatric ophthalmologist at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.

Frempong recommends every child has a comprehensive eye exam by age 4.

"Because sometimes there are things that may not necessarily bring down their vision today, but they may have pathology or something that's brewing that if we catch it early can save their vision," Frempong said.

Have a mental health check-in

Doctors say kids' mental health is just as important as their physical health. Having a conversation is just as important as check-ups and vaccinations.

"Talk to your kids, and really also listen to them," said Leider. "I think the No. 1 thing you can do is support them."

One parent told CBS News New York she puts encouraging notes in her kids' lunch to boost their confidence during the day.