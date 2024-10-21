How and when to vote early in Connecticut

Connecticut allows in-person early voting for first time ahead of primary

Connecticut allows in-person early voting for first time ahead of primary

NEW YORK -- Early voting starts Monday in Connecticut for the Nov. 5 general election and 2024 presidential race.

Connecticut voters will have 14 extra days to hit the polls before early voting ends on Sunday, Nov. 3. This is the state's first general election with early voting, which took effect for the presidential preference primary in April.

Early voting starts on Saturday, Oct. 26 and ends on Sunday, Nov. 3 for both New York and New Jersey.

Here's what to know about when polls open and where to vote.

Early voting dates and times for Connecticut

Polls open at 10 a.m. Monday for the first day of early voting and close at 6 p.m. The hours will be the same all week, before some extended sessions next Tuesday and Thursday.

There is no early voting on Nov. 4, the day before Election Day. Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Election Day and close at 8 p.m.

Monday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, October 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Each town or city will have at least one early voting location, which may be different from Election Day locations. Enter your address here to find your exact polling site.

Connecticut's deadline to register to vote ahead of time was Oct. 18, but the state does allow same-day in-person registration.

