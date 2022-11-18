Recipe: Lemon Curd Cocktail

Coinneach MacLeod became a food celebrity as The Hebridean Baker, mixing Scottish recipes, music, kilts and folklore from the Outer Hebrides on social media. He is author of "The Hebridean Baker: Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands."

Of his cocktail recipe he writes: "The lemon curd adds creaminess to this sweet and tangy gin cocktail. This is so easy to assemble and will be a perfect accompaniment to an afternoon tea or as a welcome drink for friends coming round for a cèilidh."

Lemon Curd Cocktail. The Hebridean Baker

Lemon Curd Cocktail

By Coinneach MacLeod

Serves 2

Ingredients:

90 ml (1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon) gin

60 ml (¼ cup) freshly squeezed lemon juice

20 ml (1 tablespoon) sugar syrup

2 teaspoons lemon curd

Lemon rind, to serve

Instructions:

To make the sugar syrup, add 200 g (7 oz) of caster sugar and 100 ml (1/3 cup + 2 tablespoons) of water into a saucepan and simmer over a low heat until the sugar has dissolved. Cool completely. You can store it in the fridge for up to a month. Into a cocktail shaker add the gin, lemon juice, sugar syrup and lemon curd. Shake to combine, then add a handful of ice and shake again. Serve in chilled martini glasses with a lemon rind spiral.

