Recipe: Lemon Curd Cocktail
Coinneach MacLeod became a food celebrity as The Hebridean Baker, mixing Scottish recipes, music, kilts and folklore from the Outer Hebrides on social media. He is author of "The Hebridean Baker: Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands."
Of his cocktail recipe he writes: "The lemon curd adds creaminess to this sweet and tangy gin cocktail. This is so easy to assemble and will be a perfect accompaniment to an afternoon tea or as a welcome drink for friends coming round for a cèilidh."
Lemon Curd Cocktail
By Coinneach MacLeod
Serves 2
Ingredients:
90 ml (1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon) gin
60 ml (¼ cup) freshly squeezed lemon juice
20 ml (1 tablespoon) sugar syrup
2 teaspoons lemon curd
Lemon rind, to serve
Instructions:
- To make the sugar syrup, add 200 g (7 oz) of caster sugar and 100 ml (1/3 cup + 2 tablespoons) of water into a saucepan and simmer over a low heat until the sugar has dissolved. Cool completely. You can store it in the fridge for up to a month.
- Into a cocktail shaker add the gin, lemon juice, sugar syrup and lemon curd.
- Shake to combine, then add a handful of ice and shake again.
- Serve in chilled martini glasses with a lemon rind spiral.
For more info:
- "The Hebridean Baker: Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands" by Coinneach MacLeod (Black & White Publishing) is available in Hardcover and eBook formats, from Amazon and Indiebound
- hebrideanbaker.com
- Follow the Hebridean Baker on TikTok
Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2022 Food Issue Recipe Index for more menu suggestions, from all of the chefs, cookbook authors, flood writers and restaurateurs featured on our program.
for more features.