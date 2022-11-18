Recipe: Hot Toddy Bundt Cake from The Hebridean Baker
Coinneach MacLeod became a food celebrity as The Hebridean Baker, mixing Scottish recipes, music, kilts and folklore from the Outer Hebrides on social media. He is author of "The Hebridean Baker: Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands."
He offers "Sunday Morning" viewers his cake recipe with a kick.
"Nothing beats a soothing mug of hot toddy on a winter's evening," he writes, "and that inspired me to take those wonderful flavours of honey, lemon and whisky, and combine them into this beautiful Hot Toddy Bundt Cake. A slice of this will definitely ward off those winter blues!"
Hot Toddy Bundt Cake
By Coinneach MacLeod
Makes 8 slices
Ingredients:
For the bundt
225 g (8 oz.) butter
225 g (8 oz.) caster sugar
4 eggs
225 g (8 oz.) self-raising flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 tablespoons honey
1 lemon, zested
For the icing
200 g (7 oz.) icing sugar
3 teaspoons lemon juice
3 teaspoons whisky
(1 teaspoon of cold water at a time if needed to create a runnier consistency)
Instructions:
- Pre-heat your oven to 160°C fan (350°F). Lightly butter your bundt tin (I use a 20cm/8" silicone bundt tin).
- Cream together the butter and sugar with a handheld mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one by one, until well combined.
- Sift in the flour and baking powder, and stir together carefully on a low speed until just combined.
- Add the honey and lemon zest, and mix well.
- Place the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then carefully release the cake onto a wire rack. Leave to cool completely.
- To make the icing, sieve the icing sugar into a bowl and begin to mix in the lemon juice and whisky to make a thick but pourable icing. If it isn't runny enough to pour on, mix in a teaspoon of water.
- Pour the icing over the cake, scatter over the lemon zest and serve – an accompanying mug of hot toddy is optional!
