Recipe: Hot Toddy Bundt Cake from The Hebridean Baker

Coinneach MacLeod became a food celebrity as The Hebridean Baker, mixing Scottish recipes, music, kilts and folklore from the Outer Hebrides on social media. He is author of "The Hebridean Baker: Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands."

He offers "Sunday Morning" viewers his cake recipe with a kick.

"Nothing beats a soothing mug of hot toddy on a winter's evening," he writes, "and that inspired me to take those wonderful flavours of honey, lemon and whisky, and combine them into this beautiful Hot Toddy Bundt Cake. A slice of this will definitely ward off those winter blues!"

Hot Toddy Bundt Cake. The Hebridean Baker

Hot Toddy Bundt Cake

By Coinneach MacLeod

Makes 8 slices

Ingredients:

For the bundt

225 g (8 oz.) butter

225 g (8 oz.) caster sugar

4 eggs

225 g (8 oz.) self-raising flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons honey

1 lemon, zested

For the icing

200 g (7 oz.) icing sugar

3 teaspoons lemon juice

3 teaspoons whisky

(1 teaspoon of cold water at a time if needed to create a runnier consistency)

Instructions:

Pre-heat your oven to 160°C fan (350°F). Lightly butter your bundt tin (I use a 20cm/8" silicone bundt tin). Cream together the butter and sugar with a handheld mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one by one, until well combined. Sift in the flour and baking powder, and stir together carefully on a low speed until just combined. Add the honey and lemon zest, and mix well. Place the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then carefully release the cake onto a wire rack. Leave to cool completely. To make the icing, sieve the icing sugar into a bowl and begin to mix in the lemon juice and whisky to make a thick but pourable icing. If it isn't runny enough to pour on, mix in a teaspoon of water. Pour the icing over the cake, scatter over the lemon zest and serve – an accompanying mug of hot toddy is optional!

To watch The Hebridean Baker prepare the Hot Toddy Cake click on the video player below:

The @hebridean_ baker is back! Nothing beats a soothing mug of hot toddy on a winter’s evening and this dessert has wonderful flavors of honey, lemon, and whiskey- combine them into this beautiful Hot Toddy Bundt Cake. A slice of this will definitely ward off those winter blues! pic.twitter.com/BivXl4j3n0 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 17, 2022



