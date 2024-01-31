When is Presidents' Day 2024? All the best sales you can shop now and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Presidents' Day 2024 is almost here, which means that opportunities for deep discounts on appliances, furniture, mattresses and more are also on the horizon. Presidents' Day is a great time to shop for the aforementioned products, as well as for other high-priced items such as TVs, vacuums and kitchen tools, such as air fryers.

There are already tons of sales happening this Presidents' Day, which may be overwhelming for you if you don't know exactly where to go to find the best discounts. That's why we've put together this helpful guide to break down how long Presidents' Day sales run, plus which retailers have the best sales now.

When is Presidents' Day 2024?

This year, Presidents' Day falls on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

What are the best Presidents' Day 2024 sales?



While it's too early for some official Presidents' Day sales to begin, plenty of retailers are offering huge deals and discounts now, ahead of the holiday. Here are the best deals you can shop today, before Presidents' Day 2024.

Ashley Furniture: Ashley Furniture's Presidents' Day sale also is going on now. Find deals on couches, dining tables and chairs, coffee tables

Avocado Mattresses: The famous organic mattress brand is discounting its mattresses by 20% for Presidents' Day. You can also save on bedding, pillows and more (10% off).

Sam's Club: Sam's Club members will find $300 savings on a 65-inch Samsung QLED TV, $100 savings on a Dyson V8 stick vacuum and $30 savings on a Ninja DualBrew coffee maker. You'll also find savings on household essentials such as Tide detergent join right now for half price ($25)

Saatva: Saatva has some solid promos on mattresses

Wayfair: The Wayfair Presidents' Day clearance sale is currently offering huge discounts of up to 70%. You'll find savings on rugs



Walmart: Deals abound across multiple product categories at Walmart this Presidents' Day. We found savings on Dyson stick vacuums Microsoft Xbox gaming consoles.

LG: LG is running a Presidents' Day sale where you can save up to 30% on appliances. Bundle up to four appliances together and save even more. You'll also find 30% discounts on OLED TVs and 20% off computer monitors.

Sling TV: New Sling TV subscribers will enjoy 50% off of the brand's Orange plan, Blue plan and Orange + Blue plan combo. These services offer access to anywhere between 32 to 46 channels, ranging from ESPN to Bravo to your local ABC and NBC affiliates (depending on the plan).

Shark: Shark is offering discounts of up to $200 off on vacuums, robot vacuums, air purifiers and beauty products, including the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Nordstrom: Take up to 50% off cold weather gear at the Nordstrom Winter Sale, happening now. You'll save across multiple departments, including home, beauty, women, men and activewear. You can find discounts on top brands like Nike, Ugg, Skims, Tory Burch, Birkenstock. and Mac.

J.Crew: Right now, J.Crew is running its Pre-spring Event sale where you can save up to 30% off your purchase and an extra 50% off sale styles with code SHOPNOW. Shop sweaters, blouses, pants, button-down shirts, jeans, polos, jackets and more.

Macy's: The Macy's Big Home Sale is happening now, with up to 65% off bedding, small kitchen appliances, furniture and more.

West Elm: West Elm's sale section features discounts of up to 60% off. You can find beautiful pieces of mid-century modern furniture, couches, bedding, kitchen and bath items, stylish throw pillows and more this Presidents' Day.

Dyson: If you've been eyeing a Dyson, now is your time to buy. If you buy direct from the brand, you can save up to $200 on cordless vacuums, up to $150 on air purifiers

Is Presidents' Day a federal holiday?

Presidents' Day is one of 12 federal holidays observed in the United States.

What is open on Presidents' Day 2024?

You can expect the post office, stock market and most banks to be closed on Presidents' Day 2024. Most big retailers and grocery stores will be open, including Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and more.

Do appliances go on sale for Presidents' Day?

If you're looking to get appliances for your new home, or want to upgrade the ones in your current place, Presidents' Day is a great time to buy refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers and ranges. You can also expect sales on other pricey home items such as furniture, mattresses, TVs and even kitchen tools such as air fryers, blenders and coffee makers.

When do Presidents' Day 2024 sales start?

Presidents' Day sales typically start the Friday before the holiday long weekend. However, some retailers may start their sales earlier in the week or even at the beginning of the week to get a head start on securing sales.

Discounts typically continue through the long weekend and sometimes extend a day or two after the holiday on Monday.

Does Amazon have a Presidents' Day 2024 sale?

Amazon has a Presidents' Day sale, and it's happening right now, ahead of the holiday. As the big day approaches, we expect plenty of limited-time lightning deals that last for a single day or less. Just don't expect the same kind of deep discounts you'd see on Black Friday or Prime Day.